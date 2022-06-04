Is your mascara bad for your eyes?
Lily Allen shared her skin and haircare must-haves on Instagram and we're impressed
Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now
Tess Daly is into mouth taping for better sleep - but would you try it?
I always eat apple pips – will I get cyanide poisoning?



Trending topics

Beauty
I tried a new 20 minute lash lift and my lashes have never looked better
Awards
Get The Gloss Wellness Awards 2023 Winners
Health
Elle Macpherson: how I achieve balance in a busy world


Latest read: wellness retreats

When Jillian Dempsey finished The Ranch Italy programme, she posted: “Thanks for pushing my reset button, it’s exactly what I needed.” I couldn’t agree more.

Editorial Director, Victoria on her stay at Hollywood's favourite detox retreat that has just opened in Europe

READ



Beauty

13 of the best makeup storage solutions to suit every space and style
The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t
12 of the best foundations 2023 for every skin type and finish
The latest Profhilo treatment combinations to know for the juiciest skin ever
Explore more



Wellness

A 20-minute power nap can help with weight management and productivity according to a top sleep guru
I’m a GP and healthy cook and these 10 foods always are always in my supermarket basket
How turmeric and collagen helped me run again
Ear seeds: how to use them, the benefits and why we love them
Explore more


Partnership
Snap up the new Beauty Pie x Holly Willoughby edit.
HOLLYSENTME gets you £10 off!

Beauty Pie x Holly Willoughby The Holly-Day Edit £59 member price  | £147 non-member price
Superluminous under-eye genius, £12 member price | £25 non-member price
Oxygen instant facial refuelling mask £17 member price | £55 non-member price
Superdose C Vitamin C Brightening Serum members price £16.50 | non-members £100
Japanfusion™ Pure Transforming Cleanser was members price £9 | non-members £25
Superdrops Brightening Niacinamide (10%) £15 member price | £75 non-member price


Love expert beauty & wellness?
Let's stay in touch

Sign up to the Get The Gloss newsletter to receive an edit of the best new masterclasses, features, videos and news straight to your inbox.



Who to see

Luke Hersheson
The not-blow-dried blow-dry
Dr Terry Loong
A holistic approach to beating hormonal acne
Dr Marine Vincent
Accessible skincare advice, especially for sensitive faces
Lucy Wyndham-Read
Her seven-minute wonder workouts


Find an expert


What to watch

All the tricks Trinny Woodall relies on to stay calm and balanced
How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events
Video: Jessica Ennis-Hill's 20-minute full body circuit



More Gloss

Beauty
Is your mascara bad for your eyes?
Beauty
Lily Allen shared her skin and haircare must-haves on Instagram and we're impressed
Beauty
Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now
Health
Tess Daly is into mouth taping for better sleep - but would you try it?
Nutrition
I always eat apple pips – will I get cyanide poisoning?
Beauty
The best serum is one that does everything. Meet the super serums
Beauty
The empties edit: 22 dreamy products the GTG team couldn't get enough of this month
Nutrition
I’m a GP and healthy cook and these 10 foods always are always in my supermarket basket
Explore more