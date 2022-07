5 / 9

The Hobbit-toed Dad: MARGARET DABBS MEDICAL PEDICURE

If your father’s feet are more suited for the Shire than the seaside, book them in for one of the best pedicures in town. Able to tackle the most Middle-earth of manly trotters, there’s no callous hard enough nor toenail tough enough that Margaret and her team of expert Podiatrists won’t be able to tackle.

From £80. Buy a voucher for the Liberty Sole Spa here .