10 Weekend Wonders: 31st May and 1st June

29 May 2014

1 / 10

Colour yourself happy

The Color Run UK, aka the happiest 5K on the planet, focuses on three things: health, happiness and individuality. Focusing less on the run ahead and more on having a good time, the run is an untimed race that requires two easy steps from you: 1. Wear white at the starting line, 2. Finish plastered in colour. As you run the race, you will be doused in different coloured powder from head to toe, creating a beautiful and happy atmosphere. Who said you couldn’t have the time of your life while running?

The Color Run | from £23 entry fee | Located in London, Manchester, Sunderland, Birmingham, Belfast and Brighton | Check race timetable  here

2 / 10

Indulge in the ultimate weekender

Forget a night out, this little kit is all you need this weekend. Presented in the beautiful Revive Cosmetics Bag, Aromatherapy Associates has created The Weekender, four products that will help make the stress of your working week a distant memory. The Weekender includes the Revive Body Gel, Renewing Rose Body Wash, Renewing Rose Body Cream and De-Stress Muscle Gel. We’re already counting down the days until we can use it.

Aromatherapy Associates ‘The Weekender’ | £24 | Launches 1st June | Available  here

3 / 10

Go with the flow

Heated yoga brand Hotpod Yoga recently began a new Dynamic Flow class, a session catered to more advanced pupils looking to get bikini-ready. This class focuses on postures and stages around Vinyasa, including fewer pauses for breath and explanations, as cutting out distractions improves mental and physical impact. It’s effective meditative benefits and complete body workout leave you exiting the class as a completely new person.

Hotpod Yoga | From £12 per single class | For class and times visit  HotpodYoga.com

4 / 10

Grab a boozy Sunday Brunch

This weekend, Flesh & Buns, the Japanese Izakaya, is launching a bottomless brunch, which will be available every Sunday. Based in Seven Dials, the menu offers unlimited Japanese food and drinks. Upon arrival, you’ll be given a signature cocktail, Raspberry E-mule or Bloody Mary, with chips, dips and edamame. As you dine, your glass will never be empty as your bottomless Prosecco, red or white wine will be constantly topped up. Each diner will be able to select from a choice of signature flesh, including crispy piglet belly with mustard miso; crispy duck leg with sour plum soy; salmon teriyaki with lemon and sea salt; and half young chicken with yuzu kosho rub. To finish, tuck into a kinako doughnut with black sugar custard and black sesame crème brulee.

Flesh & Buns  | Launches on 1st June | 12.00pm to 5.00pm every Sunday | £29 per person

5 / 10

Beat the humidity

We’ve had enough. The weather’s mood swings are playing with our emotions and we’re ready to pack our bags and head to sunnier climates. Though sometimes our hair doesn’t fare too well in the humidity, either (think of that Friends episode with Monica in Barbados). So we were thrilled to hear that Babyliss has released the Pro Nano Range. These miniature hair tools help you tackle your tresses no matter where you are. The cute purple Pro Nano Hairdryer delivers high drying performance at just half the size of an average hairdryer. Finish the look with the pretty pink Pro Nano Straighteners; built with a narrow design, they can be chucked into your luggage and whipped out as you please. Both tools are multi-voltage and can be used at home or abroad. Score.

The Babyliss Pro Nano range | £14.99 each | Available from  Boots  and Argos

6 / 10

Treat your fingertips

Everybody deserves a little R&R, and what better way to get that than visiting the salon to get your nails done? Urban Retreat’s Nail Loft provides you with world class nail technicians to give you whatever you desire for your hands and feet. There are Express Treatments for those in a hurry (try the Hard Skin Eliminator for sandal-ready feet) manicures, pedicures, a UR foot clinic, foot massages and foot reflexology. Sit back and relax, you earned it.

Urban Retreat | The Nail Loft | Click  here  for treatment and pricing list

7 / 10

Pour some port

Back by popular demand, pop-up restaurant Churchill’s Port House has reopened. Set across three floors, guests will have an educational and unique experience as they learn about different styles of port, including wood ports such as Churchill’s emblematic White Port and Single Quinta Vintage. To accompany your drink, there will be charcuterie boards with the finest patanegra Iberian ham, artisan cheese boards, pork belly confit and famous gambas al ajillo (chilli garlic prawns) followed by a selection of sweet tapas dishes such as chocolate truffles and passion fruit cheesecake.

Churchill’s Port House  | Prices start around £5 per glass of port and £5 per tapas dish | 26 Greek St, London, W1D 5DE

8 / 10

Defy gravity in Regents Park

Tucked away in Regents Park lies Gorilla Circus, a trapeze company showing you the primal side of the Circus. Running two hour classes, participants of all levels of expertise are welcome to attempt the Flying Trapeze. Sessions begin with a warm up followed by practicing simples tricks on the low bar. You will then attempt the Flying Trapeze and by the end of the session, trust an instructor to catch you as you jump to them on a separate swinging bar.

Gorilla Circus | Regents Park | Book sessions  here

9 / 10

Bring the theatre to your meal

Named after the character in Mozart’s ‘Magic Flute’, Sarastro is a magical restaurant which brings the theatre alive. Located on Drury Lane, in the heart of Theatreland, its unique decor of flamboyant artwork, filt furniture and wall mounted opera boxes are just some of the things you can expect to see. Its vibrant atmosphere provides guests with a ‘Show after the Show’ with Latin rhythms played by Grace Rodson to get your weekend started on Fridays. Or head over on Sunday afternoon for a lively and fun string quartet followed by live opera with professional singers from international Opera Houses.

Sarastro  | 126 Drury Lane, TheatreLand, London, WC2B 5SU

10 / 10

Push your body

You'll feel more toned after just one session of Equinox signature class, Inside Out Barre - trust us. It's advertised as helping you get fit from the inside out and with intervals of conditioning and stretching, this is no exaggeration. Whether you are a pilates lover, avid dancer, or even if you haven't hit the gym in years, helpful instructors and step-by-step explanation will have you channeling your inner ballerina in no time. And that burn you feel in your thighs and buns after the class? That just means it's working!

Equinox  | Inside Out Barre  | Class times vary each week | Equinox memberships £183 per month | 99 Kensington High St, London W8 5SA

More Gloss

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

Beauty

May empties 2022: What our beauty editors finished this month

Sponsored

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time

Explore More

 