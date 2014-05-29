10 Weekend Wonders: 31st May and 1st June

1 / 10

Colour yourself happy

The Color Run UK, aka the happiest 5K on the planet, focuses on three things: health, happiness and individuality. Focusing less on the run ahead and more on having a good time, the run is an untimed race that requires two easy steps from you: 1. Wear white at the starting line, 2. Finish plastered in colour. As you run the race, you will be doused in different coloured powder from head to toe, creating a beautiful and happy atmosphere. Who said you couldn’t have the time of your life while running?

The Color Run | from £23 entry fee | Located in London, Manchester, Sunderland, Birmingham, Belfast and Brighton | Check race timetable here