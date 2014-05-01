10 Weekend Wonders: 3rd to 5th May

Fake it

It’s been a tough week. What with the dreary weather and stressful tube strikes, we might not be looking so fresh this weekend. That’s why us Glossies will be reaching for Benefit’s Fake Up, an ingenius under eye concealer. Encased in Benefit’s infamous pretty packaging, this concealer is head and shoulders above the rest due to its hydrating qualities. It contains vitamin E and apple seed extract balm, with a creamy concealer at its core. When applied, the formula works to hide dark circles and gives a silky smooth natural finish, while hydrating your under eyes. Eyes look instantly brighter and refreshed, meaning you’re ready to take on the weekend ahead. Benefit Fake Up | £18.50 | available here See beauty like never before

Head down to Selfridges for the Beauty Project , for a range of activities and debates. Inspired by French literary gatherings in the 17th and 18th century, Selfridges has unveiled The Salon, a space where six central themes - Men and Beauty, Age and Beauty, Adornment/Extreme Beauty, Global Beauty, Androgyny and Natural Beauty – will be debated by various speakers. There will also be exclusive shopping experiences, such as The Fragrance Lab. Customers can walk through an interactive setting, in which their character traits and reactions will be collected. These will then form a bespoke fragrance related to their personality. Amazing. Selfridges Beauty Project | 1st May to June | Across all Selfridges stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester | Click here to see The Salon’s timetable Knock ‘em back in a speakeasy

When you look for The Blind Pig, you need to look pretty hard. Nestled out of sight with nothing but the sign ‘Opticians’, when you finally track it down, you’ll be glad you found it. From the moment that you step into the bar, you’ll be transported into a 1920’s-esque speakeasy, complete with antique mirrored ceilings, wooden chairs and a copper-topped bar. As they blast great music, the cosy but sophisticated atmosphere will make you want to stay for as long as possible – and it doesn’t hurt that their drinks are great too. Their cleverly named drinks (Rye n’ Air, Rum DMC and Dill Or No Dill, to name a few) all add to the experience. Look out for their Cereal Killer - a rum-based drink containing coco pops milk, served in a milk carton. The Blind Pig | Monday – Saturday (12pm - midnight), 58 Poland Street, London, W1F 7NR Channel your inner diva





Founded by professional dancer Bonnie Parsons, Seen On Screen Fitness will teach you how to move like your favourite singers. Known for their Beyonce workshops, classes are taught by teachers who have collectively worked with Rihanna, Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland and Cheryl Cole. This Saturday will see Britney Vs Justin, as you can choose to learn the routine to ‘(You Drive Me) Crazy’ or ‘Senorita’ while burning up to 800 calories. There will also be workshops for Beyonce’s ‘Partition’ and ‘Flawless’ and 112’s ‘Peaches and Cream’. Every weekend is a different song, so check out their timetable and get in touch with your inner diva. As SOS say, “If in doubt, get Sasha Fierce out”. Seen On Screen Fitness | Located in Dominion Theatre West End, Tottenham Court Road, Canary Wharf, Clapham and the City | Time and pricing dependent on class and venue | Absolute beginners welcome Visit the honey trap

The beauty world is buzzing with the news of London’s latest pop up. Natural health and beauty care brand Burt’s Bees temporary shop opens today and will be open for eight weeks. Keeping in line with their beekeeper origins, the Pop Up Hive features hexagonal honeycomb fittings and natural, wooden furniture. We have no doubt that people will descend in drones to get their hands on Burt’s iconic lip balms, classics collections and latest lip products. Burt’s Bees Pop Up Hive | 46 Monmouth Street, Seven Dials, London | from 1st May for eight weeks Watch a movie under the stars

Today, one of London’s most popular summer cinemas is back. Prepare for another film-filled season of movies on two London rooftops; Queen of Hoxton, Shoreditch and Bussey Building, Peckham Rye. Lounge on comfortable chairs and relax as you put on your wireless headphones and enjoy a cinematic experience unlike any other. From cult classics to the latest blockbusters, there’s a range of viewings on offer. A cinema trip wouldn’t be a same without snacks, which is why there will be food and cold drinks on offer. So kick back and get ready for some Anchorman on a warm summer’s night under the stars – the perfect setting. Rooftop Cinema Club , Peckham Rye | £13.00 for adults | May to September 2014 | Doors open: 6pm | Screening: Around 9pm | Bussey Building , 133 Rye Lane, Peckham SE15 4ST Rooftop Cinema Club , Shoreditch| £13.00 for adults | May to September 2014 | Doors open: 8pm | Screening: Around 9pm | Queen of Hoxton , 1 – 5 Curtain Road, London EC2A 3JX Buy lobster rolls from a VW

Returning to Borough Market, B.O.B’s are bringing you the perfect summer picnic. After parking up their 1957 VW Campervan wherever they please, the friendly staff at B.O.B’s will set up striped deck chairs and patio lights for you to feast on their mouth-watering lobster roll, incredible lobster mac‘n’cheese and spicy ahi tuna tacos. Wash it all down with a class of good wine, which is served from a 1950s ice cream trike. B.O.B’s Lobster | Until September | 7PM-10PM | Wednesday - Saturday | Borough Market Take it back to the 80s

To get our minds off this dreary weather, we’re looking for ways to inject some energy and fun into our lives. Behold, Deborah Lippmann’s Summer 2014 Collection, an ode to the 80s with six vibrant shades. These include chart-toppers such as Walking On Sunshine, a luminous lemon previewed at Kate Spade’s S/S’14 show at NYFW, perky pink Whip It, Don’t Stop Believin’, bold blue Video Killed The Radio Star, teal tease She Drives Me Crazy and Maniac, a daring purple. The polish spreads across the nail evenly, avoiding streaky application. After two coats, you’re left with a beautiful glossy finish that doesn’t chip easily. Deborah Lippmann Summer 2014 Collection | £16 each | Available at Harrods and harrods.com Walk down the (V&A) aisle

The V&A is hosting an exhibition that is bound to be one of its most beautiful yet: Wedding Dresses 1775-2014. Displays will trace the development of fashionable white wedding dresses through time, including designers such as Charles Frederick Worth, John Galliano and, of course, Vera Wang. This romantic and extravagant exhibition will also look at dresses from popular culture, including the purple dress Dita Von Teese wore when she wed Marilyn Manson and the dress Gwen Stefani wore down the aisle. There will also be talks by acclaimed bridal designers Elizabeth Emanuel and Alice Temperley, workshops on romantic writing and bridal beading and a talk by Fiona Cairns – the woman who made Will and Kate’s cake for their big day. V&A: Wedding Dresses 1775-2014 | 3 May to 15 March 2015 | from £13.40 | Daily (10am - 5.30pm, last entry 5pm), Fridays (10am - 9.30pm, last entry 9pm) Sweat it out