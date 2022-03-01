17-71: Spots

Scarlett Curtis, aged 17

Spots making your life a living hell? Here are five ways to make sure teenage breakouts don't get the better of you.

1. Talk about it

I know talking about your skin is the last thing in the world that you want to do when you’re under attack from a large army of spots, but what you’ll soon realise is that EVERYONE worries about their skin. Even people with the most crystal clear, unblemished, clean as a baby’s bottom skin worry about their skin from time to time. So in the same way you would rush into school screaming “Don’t even look at me I’m having the worst hair day OF ALL TIME”, don’t be afraid to share your worries and woes about your skin with your friends. They might even have some helpful tips on what to do, or they might have a spare paper bag you can put over your face. Either one will do.

2. Don’t give in to pimple peer pressure

When it comes to looking after your skin, EVERYONE has an opinion. From a good old-fashioned spot cream to rubbing your face in garlic it’s easy to spend half your life trying out new spot creams and cleansers. I’m not saying don’t try out different products to find the one that’s right for you, just don’t feel that if it worked for someone else it’s guaranteed to work for you. Everyone has different skin and the only thing that can make a bad batch of spots worse is if you spend all your allowance and time when you were meant to be finishing your coursework on crazy ways to fix your skin.

3. Having said that… drink water

If there’s even a miniscule chance that more water will help your skin you might as well go for it. It’s good for the rest of you and about £50 cheaper than anything you can get from Space.NK.

4. Have a ‘No Make-up’ day

I know the words ‘no make-up’ might not make much sense on a make-up column but giving your skin a break from 10 layers of Rimmel once in a while really will help. Not only will it give your skin a breather but it will also mean you don’t become too reliant on your make-up or too afraid to go out without it. Although make-up is, of course, fun, it’s important to make sure you still like the way you look without it. Otherwise if you’re ever stranded on a desert island you’re going to be in a bit of a pickle. And not just because of the whole ‘being stranded on a desert island’ thing.

5. And if all else fails… play join the dots with your face

While this may sound a bit insensitive you have to face the fact that this could be the most fun you can have with a bad case of spots. Sometimes, at the end of a long day of rubbing your face with Clearasil and shovelling on concealer, the only thing you can do is sit down with an eyeliner (no sharpies, or that really would make things worse) and try to make pictures out of the spots (and feel free to use freckles and moles) on your face. I say, if you’re gonna have bad skin, you might as well make a game of it...