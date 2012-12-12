20 per cent off at Bliss for one day only

12 December 2012
get-the-gloss-12-12-12-bliss-spa-offer

'Tis the season to be thrifty, and 12.12.12 is the perfect excuse for a limited time discount from Bliss

On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me... yet another gorgeous Bliss goody.

Don't be alarmed - we haven't been hitting the eggnog too early, we're simply super excited at this brilliant Bliss offer we've stumbled upon. With today's date being 12.12.12, Bliss have had the genius idea of celebrating by offering 20% off their 12 bestsellers for 24 hours only.

Head to Bliss World  and enter the promotion code 121212 to treat yourself (and maybe even some loved ones - it is Crimbo after all) to some pure indulgence.

Clearly, at GTG guilt-free shopping is enough to make us giddy. Make the most of this once-in-a-blue-moon date and skip on over to the sale - we know we will.

Kiran Branch


