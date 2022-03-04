5:2 diet recipe: Chard and Kale Soup

Soup is the perfect dish for anybody who’s a little recipe-phobic. Quick, easy and impossible to get wrong, this chard and kale version is a real winner. Not overloaded with unnecessary ingredients but stuffed-full of some of the finest, it is bursting with taste and perfect for doubling up to stick extra in the freezer.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 packet red-stemmed chard, washed and trimmed, sliced

1 large soft tomato, chopped roughly

1 small red onion, peeled and chopped finely

1 medium clove garlic, peeled and pressed through garlic press

300 fl oz vegetable stock (eg Marigold bouillon)

1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds

Cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon crème fraîche (optional)

Cooking instructions:

1. Heat vegetable stock in a large saucepan and add all remaining ingredients except pepper.

2. Simmer gently for 15-25 minutes or until all the vegetables have wilted.

3. Turn off the heat and allow to cool slightly before blending until almost smooth.

4. Taste and add black pepper if needed. Swirl in crème fraîche if desired. Serve in large mug or soup bowl.