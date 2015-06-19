5 beauty brands that are hiring now!

Here at Get The Job we bring you the very best roles from a carefully curated set of companies we know you want to work for. Dust off your CVs and practise your interview technique, because these brilliant beauty brands are all hiring.

Wizard Publicity

If you’re looking for a job in Beauty PR, then Wizard Publicity is the place for you. They’ve been working their magic for a portfolio of top shelf beauty brands such as Bioderma, Xen-Tan and Orla Kiely for over 17 years. They put their money where their mouth is, too - Founder Nina Dunbar Johnson lives by the motto “There’s no point in PR if it doesn’t increase sales.”

Enchanted by Wizard Publicity? You’re in luck - they are looking for a Senior Account Executive.

111SKIN

If space-age skincare doesn’t get you excited then nothing will. 111Skin is an out-of-this-world beauty brand with a skincare range based on the formula created to help astronauts protect against the ageing effects of radiation during space travel.

They’re currently looking to expand their e-commerce arm, so this is the perfect opportunity for anyone wanting to go into orbit online

ESPA

With 20 years' experience in the spa industry, ESPA know a thing or two about skincare. With a network of spas spanning five continents, ESPA brings together the latest in luxury beauty by harnessing the power of nature. Make sure to check out their Instagram feed for a sneak peek into their world of destination spas.

Keen to work for ESPA? Click here to check out the roles currently available.

Hershesons

Cool-girl hair is having a moment and Hershesons are leading the charge. They’re not just any salon, either. Pioneering a hybrid of editorial style with technical know-how, they make elite catwalk styling an everyday reality for their dedicated customers.

Hershesons are on the hunt for a social media whiz to drive their digital branding forward - could this be you?

Clinique

We know you’ve heard of this one. Clinique are the number one prestige beauty brand in the UK. Responsible for iconic products such as their yellow Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion, they combine tried and tested skincare science with serious innovation. Working for Clinique means you’ll be right at the vangaurd of global beauty industry.

Always dreamed of working for a big beauty brand? Hurry, Clinique are currently hiring a Marketing Manager