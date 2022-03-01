5 of the best kohl eyeliners

Elizabeth Bennett13 November 2014
gtg-eyeliners-main

Our tried and tested round up of the five best kohl eyeliners

Kohl eyeliner is foolproof makeup at its best and a makeup bag staple for most. Whether you want a full-on flick or a subtle line we have the round up of the very best.

Best for a smokey eye: Burberry Effotless Kohl Multi-use Pencil , £18

Best budget option:  Rimmel Soft Eye Liner Pencil , £2.99

Best for supreme staying power:  Barry M Bold Black Waterpoof Eyeliner , £3.99

Best for blending:  Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Kajal Liner , £18

Best waterproof option:  YSL Long Crayon Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner

MORE GLOSS: 5 of the best liquid eyeliners



You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Explore More