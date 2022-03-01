5 of the best kohl eyeliners

Kohl eyeliner is foolproof makeup at its best and a makeup bag staple for most. Whether you want a full-on flick or a subtle line we have the round up of the very best.

Best for a smokey eye: Burberry Effotless Kohl Multi-use Pencil , £18

Best budget option: Rimmel Soft Eye Liner Pencil , £2.99

Best for supreme staying power: Barry M Bold Black Waterpoof Eyeliner , £3.99

Best for blending: Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Kajal Liner , £18

Best waterproof option: YSL Long Crayon Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner