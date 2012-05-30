A beauty jubilee

1 Estée Lauder Jewelled Flag of Britain Compact

This limited-edition solid perfume compact is made up of 130 Swarovski crystals and contains Estée Lauder's classic Beautiful fragrance.

Available from June 2012 at www.esteelauder.co.uk , RRP £320

2 Bond No 9 London Celebration Eau de Parfum

New York Perfume House Bond No 9 has teamed up with Harrods to create a fragrance exclusively for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. Not only is the bottle a must-have for your dressing table, but its musky undertones and unusual top notes will ensure that you’ll be using the fragrance long after you stop singing “God Save the Queen!”

£290, www.harrods.com

3 Benefit “That Gal” Brightening Face Primer

Brighten up your complexion in preparation for whatever activity you have planned this bank holiday weekend with this wonder-primer, now available in an exclusive ”London-inspired” edition.



£21.50, www.benefitcosmetics.co.uk

4 Nails Inc Jubilee Crystal Colour Nail Polish

Want Union Jack-inspired nails but with a twist? Made up of red, blue and silver glitter particles, this shade provides intense coverage and will have you ready to carry on the festivities right into the night.

£15, www.nailsinc.com

5 The Great British Blow-dry package by Jo Hansford

Treat yourself to the Queen Mother of all blowdries with the Great British Blow-dry package, now available at Jo Hansford. Choose between “The Duchess”, “The Royal High-nest” or “The Royal Rebel Roll” and watch your tresses tamed into the style of your favourite Royal Family member. To top it all off, your nails will be given the royal treatment too, ensuring that you leave feeling like a princess. Now where’s Prince Harry...

£100, 020 7495 77746 (this offer has now ended, however you can still request a Royalty-inspired blow-dry from a senior stylist for £52, with manicures starting from £36)

6 Yardley Royal Diamond Fragrance

Inspired by the Jubilee, Yardley has created its first floral bouquet fragrance. The mixture of pear and bergomot accents with honey notes, a floral bouquet at its heart and a soft, woody and vanilla base will ensure that “one” will smell very nice indeed this bank holiday weekend.

£9.99, www.yardleylondon.co.uk

7 Lilac Coast Union Jack Make-Up Bag

Well, it seems fitting that your make-up bag be as patriotic as its contents.

£10, www.notonthehighstreet.com

8 Butter London Commemorative Olympic Heavy Medal Collection

Sharing the Queen’s spotlight this summer is that other event that you may have heard mentioned. Even if your prospects of actually winning a medal this summer are relatively slim, these limited-edition polishes will ensure that at least your nails will be gold standard.

£30, www.butterlondon.com

9 Union Jack Make-up Wipes

These cute little make-up wipes will be sure to wipe away all remnants (and evidence) of the bank holiday weekend, whatever you get up to.

£1.50, www.topshop.com

10 Ameira Union Jack Wire Headband

This cute hair band is a quick fix for unmanageable hair and will act as the finishing touch to any street party outfit.

£4, www.boohoo.com

11 Revlon Jubilee Nail Designs by Jenny Longworth

Bring out your patriotic side with these amazingly chic nail creations, created by Revlon ambassador and GTG fav Jenny Longworth for some nail inspiration. Check out her how-to tutorials on how to achieve the look on the Revlon Facebook page – ( www.facebook.com/revlon , due to go live next week). Try using Revlon Base Coat, Top Coat and Nail polishes in Fashionista and Gold Coin, £6.49 each www.boots.com to recreate one of the looks.

Main image above by Ian Skelton