A Healthy Curiosity

Award-winning journalist Peta Bee investigates the latest health and fitness trends

Reset all filters

Refine Search


Total results: 49
Nutrition

5 ways to support your digestion this festive season

8 December 2021   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

6 surprising reasons to stick to a healthy lifestyle

3 April 2018   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

Is bacon really going to give you cancer?

5 March 2018   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

9 of the best alternatives to cow's milk

27 September 2017   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

Has cholesterol had an unfair rap?

6 September 2017   Peta Bee
Nutrition

How to eat your way to better abs

10 July 2017   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

Is natural salt good for you?

30 June 2017   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

The Ice Diet: Can you lose weight by keeping cool?

28 April 2017   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

A Healthy Curiosity: Zika virus - what you need to know

3 October 2016   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

A Healthy Curiosity: Is vaping a healthy way to give up smoking?

1 October 2016   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

A Healthy Curiosity: intestinal parasites, the holiday souvenir you don't want to bring back

20 July 2016   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

A Healthy Curiosity: the online doctor will see you now

20 May 2016   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

A Healthy Curiosity: The pill - side effects, safety and stories from real women

20 April 2016   Peta Bee
Fitness

A Healthy Curiosity: How body image had a makeover

22 March 2016   Peta Bee
article

A Healthy Curiosity: Fat measures - BMI vs. body fat

8 March 2016   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

A Healthy Curiosity: Is vegan the new healthy?

23 February 2016   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

A Healthy Curiosity: How vegetarianism went mainstream

17 January 2016   Peta Bee
Wellbeing

A Healthy Curiosity: Are you too stressed to sleep?

4 November 2015   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

A Healthy Curiosity: Has the feminine hygiene market gone too far?

19 October 2015   Peta Bee
A Healthy Curiosity

A Healthy Curiosity: Should you have your eggs counted?

22 September 2015   Peta Bee

If you can't see what you're looking for please search our full content archive.