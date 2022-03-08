A more affordable manicure for Kelly Osbourne

worn a diamond will know that they really are a girl's best friend: nothing else is quite as

special as that sparkle. But when Kelly Osbourne modelled a $250,000 (£160,000) nail polish made of black diamonds at the Emmys last week, some people thought that she had lost her marbles.

From a US jewellery brand, Azature, the 263-carat polish has also been worn by Jennifer Lopez. But it was the Fashion Police host whose black, sparkling talons drew strong criticism on Twitter.

"So there are starving people in the world, and Kelly Osbourne is wearing a £150,000 NAIL POLISH" said one fan, using the argument beloved of mums

everywhere at dinner time. "$250,000 manicure? I want to vomit on Kelly

Osbourne... and by extension, American consumerism" said another high-minded if slightly too graphic tweet.