These covetable limited edition T-shirts are helping women and girls say #MyBodyIsMine

In 2019, it’s hard to believe that women are still fighting for the rights and control over their own bodies.

Whilst the re-introduction of severe abortion laws in Alabama and Georgia have shocked the world, the fight for the abolition of such laws is ever more apparent in Northern Ireland. Looking further afield, the poverty and inequality that women face is even more surprising, with period poverty being a key issue .

A common assumption is that periods aren’t a big deal; it’s just something that women deal with each month, right? Wrong. According to ActionAid UK, “Period poverty is a global issue affecting women and girls who don’t have access to safe, hygienic sanitary products, or who are unable to manage their periods with dignity, due to community stigma and sanction.”

Statistics show that in Africa, one in ten girls miss school as they don’t have access to sanitary products or because there aren’t safe toilets. Twelve per cent of women in India can’t afford sanitary products, and fifty per cent of schoolgirls don’t have access to period products, in Kenya alone. Even in the UK, it’s reported that over a quarter of women and girls have had to miss work or school due to not being able to afford sanitary products. Alarming, we know.