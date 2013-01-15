All hail the nails at Golden Globes 2013

It would be fair to say that at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards , the girls nailed it. Figuratively, in the fantastically funny hosting duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and literally in the form of the dazzling array of manicures showcased by Tinseltown's leading ladies.



E! Entertainment's 'Mani Cam' gave perfectly preened nails their own red carpet moment, capturing some of the more creative nail designs of the night. The ever-kooky nail art fanatic Zooey Deschanel was back for more this year after 2012’s tuxedo nail outing, this time flaunting a retro film strip design complete with a tiny vintage camera painted onto her ring finger - all in honour of the 70th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards.



A more edgy visitor to the Mani Cam was Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, whose vampy black digits were adorned with strips of gold wire. The unintentional nail embellishment of the night award goes to Sienna Miller, who shyly presented her nails to the camera to reveal a nasty looking blue bruise on her pinkie finger.



On the real red carpet, we're happy to affirm that it wasn't a nude polish washout either. Accented nails triumphed over plain manicures, with the demure Anne Hathaway unveiling angelic white nails prettified with miniature pearls, while glamazon Jennifer Lopez paraded gold stiletto talons with a diamante design on one ring finger.



If the saying 'behind every great man there is a great woman' is considered to be accurate, it seems that the opposite is true in the case of the 2013 Golden Globe manicures. Zooey, J.Lo and Anne all had L'Oréal's consulting nail expert Tom Bachik to thank for their stellar nail creations, and it's not the first time that the Red Carpet Man (@RedCarpetMan on Twitter) has taken the Hollywood elite firmly by the hands.



Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani and Victoria Beckham are all Bachik babes, and the Champion of Nails (yes, this is a genuine, bona fide accolade) was Chanel's first ever celebrity manicurist. Perhaps the Golden Globe committee ought to expand their awards categories? Bachik will no doubt be back, and he creates the best nail animations we've seen for a long while.