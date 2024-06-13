Alphonsus Modebe

Massage therapist

  • Location: London
  • Expert In:Stretch massage, Manual lymphatic drainage, Facial massage, Dry cupping, Massage, Deep tissue massage


About Alphonsus Modebe

If you’re looking for a deep tissue specialist with an empowering approach, then Alphonsus Modebe is your man. Based in his Marylebone clinic, Aru Na Uche, his philosophy is all about mind and body: helping people feel better, physically and emotionally. Not only do his rejuvenating treatments help to relieve muscle tension, but you’ll emerge feeling de-stressed, deeply connected with yourself and more knowledgeable about your body. He’s built up a high-profile, international client base - and fans include veteran beauty journalists, Olivia Falcon and Alice Hart-Davis. Anyone who gets self-conscious during treatments will also appreciate his emphasis on making you feel as comfortable as possible: from adjusting the pressure to lighting and music - plus, you can request an at-home or office visit. In addition to a core range of other 60-minute body treatments - from stretching out tight muscles, to the Thai yoga technique and draining your lymphatic system - he also offers a 90-minute facial massage, which uses acupressure to give you a natural facelift.




Where to find Alphonsus Modebe

Website: arunauche.com
Email: al@arunauche.com


