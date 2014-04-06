An App a Day: A Beautiful Mess

Take creative control of your photos with this new photo editing app. Created by Elsie and Emma, the authors of footloose and fancy-free lifestyle blog A Beautiful Mess, it’s got us feeling gloriously crafty and totally snap-happy!

Showcasing daily inspirations, DIY projects and recipes, the Beautiful Mess blog aims to share simple ways to live a more inspired lifestyle - from crafts and recipes to fashion and decor. Most of all though, the blog’s founders believe that the best things in life are homemade, which is where their awesome new app comes in to play.

The Beautiful Mess app allows users to bring their ordinary run-of-the mill photos and pictures to life. With custom filters, fun fonts, backgrounds and hand-drawn doodles by Elsie and Emma, each image can be personalised and perfected with a touch of fun and frivolity. It’s very user-friendly and allows you to broadcast your images via social media, so you can share your jolly piccies and silly selfies with the world.

Just as we were starting to feel a little gloomy with the onset of more cold weather and rain, we came across this app and it has been the perfect pick-me-up, helping to lift our spirits and inject a little silliness and beauty back into our lives.

Available on itunes , £0.69