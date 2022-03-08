An App a Day: First Aid

The festive season is so full of fun and frolics that it's inevitable there might be a few bumps and scrapes along the way.



Though of course we hope our glossy readers manage to avoid any calamities this Christmas, as the good old Scouts say, it's best to be prepared.



Thankfully, you can be just that with a simple click of your smartphone thanks to an app from the British Red Cross. Their First Aid application provides easy step by step instructions for basic first aid skills, from treating burns and cuts to knowing what to do in the case of a stroke or heart attack.



The free app even gives you a handy checklist of how to prepare for situations such as crowds, fires and flooding - which could be useful given the winter we're having.



It also has an all-important emergency button so you can get to the information you need quickly, complete with a how-to video and a button to call 999.



We admit it's not the most glamorous of devices but a quick read of this and you'll be ready to play Florence Nightingale should the situation arise. Stay safe, glossies.

British Red Cross First Aid, free

Judy Johnson