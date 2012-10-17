An App a Day: Glamzy

I’ve always been a little frightened of any type of shimmer, powder or pigment on my lids. Maybe it was my fear of looking like a drag queen or my lack of beauty bravery but eyeshadow intimidated me for years.

However, that was before I stumbled over Glamzy, an app that allows users to explore all the wonders of a smokey eye or an all over intense pigment without ever having to put brush to powder. Choose your face shape, from rectangular to circular, and select your brush tool.

You’ll then have a great selection of foundations, shadows, blushes, loose pigments and lipsticks from MAC and Make-Up Forever to go crazy with. From subtle day looks to expressive night on the town drama, you can create it all at a blend of a finger. And just in case you need the perfect lip colour, you can choose that too.

Available free for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android, see glamzy.com