An App a Day: Interflora

28 March 2014
Forgotten to buy a Mother's Day present? Fear not, Katie Robertson has found an app that will help you pick the perfect bouquet and get it delivered in a matter of hours

Don’t tell me - you’ve only just realised that Mother’s Day is this weekend. Don’t panic! Get The Gloss has come to the rescue once again. Introducing the Interflora App.

With the tap of a few buttons, you can arrange for a beautiful bouquet to arrive bang on time to greet your marvellous mum this Sunday. The app allows users to browse and shop Interflora’s fantastic range of flowers 24/7 and has a whole range of features designed to make your floral freakout that little bit simpler to solve.

If you’re having creative difficulties, you can browse bestsellers via the easy-to-use carousel. If you need to bump up the bouquet a little then take a look at the extensive range of gorgeous gifts and hampers. The company offers guaranteed same-day delivery when you order before 3pm Monday to Saturday, which should help calm the nerves of even the most disorganised.

Hand-crafted and designed by expert florists, these flowers are sure to bring a smile to your mum’s face this Mother’s Day.

