An App a Day: Lift

How does it work?

Lift employs coaching, community, and data to help you achieve your lifetime goals. Stay motivated with guidance, encouragement, and optional reminders and learn from thousands of experts and users following similar aims as you. Targets can range from quit smoking and go to the gym to drink more water or floss - your objectives are entirely personal and totally worthwhile.

Special features?

With Lift, you can learn yoga and meditation through step-by-step video coaching, test your limits with expert-led fitness challenges and guided workouts. Not to mention you can also improve your diet through one of ten community diet plans, including the Slow-Carb Diet. The best part though is that you’re actually able to stay on track with your goal plans thanks to the peer coaching, encouragement from friends, and optional reminders. Once you reach a milestone you can even record and celebrate progress with super simple check-in system.

Why do we love it?

It’s super simple to navigate around with it being easy to track, analyze, and celebrate progress. As a result Lift turns even the biggest of lifestyle mountains into achievable and beatable molehills.

Why do we need it?

With most of us starting out the new year with a bag full of resolutions we’re often left flat, disappointed but not surprised at our failure to achieve them come Christmas time. With Lift however, you can get the little boost and budge you always needed to stick to your plans and put your goals into action. In a nutshell - you can be a better you.

Available on iTunes, free