An App a Day: Mr and Mrs Smith

20 April 2014
get-the-gloss-app-mr-mrs-1

A bespoke, boutique holiday planner with real class

What does it do?

It’s a tailor-made app that allows you to browse and book holiday destinations using a database of the best hand-picked hotel hot spots in the UK, Europe, Americas and Asia.

Special Features

Users are able to refine their search by facilities, hotel types and holiday styles depending on whether you’re looking for a city stay, beach break or even a honeymoon destination. In addition, members also have access to hundreds of members-only discounts and special offers that leave you feeling smug and travel savvy.

Why do we need it?

Because, let’s be honest juggling your social life, work life and home life is stressful and hectic enough without having to trawl the internet trying to weed out the dregs in order to find your dream holiday. This offers a clear and simple database of the best boutique hotels all over the world that come at discounted rate - why wouldn’t you need it?

Why do we love it?

It’s super easy to navigate, provides a hassle-free service and delivers endless pages of hotel eye candy that make us want to drop everything, grab our suitcases and jump on the next plane to Thailand. Oh, and did we mention it’s also totally free to download.

Available on itunes


