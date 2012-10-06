An app a day: Snapette

I'm not sure about you, but I adore a little virtual retail therapy, whether it's a little snoop around Amazon for a new cookbook (I'm trying to learn how to feed myself) or a gander through the ASOS sale. So when I found this app, I was overcome with a small sense of achievement that I could bring you something that is actually useful in the shopping stakes.

To start your Snapette experience, pop in a few details and allow it to find your exact location. Then you can scroll through hundreds of cutting-edge designs for clothes and accessories within a five-mile radius: think of it like Google Maps crossed with Instagram for fashion. What’s more, if you feel like lending a little fashion hand, simply snap something you've seen or bought, add the price and where you got it and post it up, and voilà, you've helped another fashionista.

Not only is the app free, it offers a great discount feature where members are treated to exclusive Snapette deals and discounts and unique fashion finds, plus, it can send alerts when your favourite sales are due to begin. Not bad without leaving the sofa.