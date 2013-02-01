An App a Day: Vine

Judy Johnson 1 February 2013
get-the-gloss-anappaday-vine
Images: Official Apple Store

A social network within a social network? Judy Johnson introduces Twitter's latest video project that's already on a roll

It's official: we've moved on from words, and we've even moved on from images. No longer will a 2D picture of a cat satisfy our social needs, nor will a photo of your carefully prepared and retro-filtered dinner do. Now, it's all about videos.

In case you missed the flurry of excitement from social media addicts last weekend, Twitter has launched its very own micro video app - think Instagram but for video - called Vine . And it’s already taking over the world (wide web).

Available only on iPhone or the iPod Touch (for now), Vine allows you to film and share six second video snapshots of whatever you're doing on the move, be it making a cup of tea or testing out your latest lipstick.

Yes, most phones already have video capability that can be shared via social networks - but what's different about this hot new app is the utter simplicity of it all. The interface is incredibly intuitive, and all you have to do to create your video is point your phone at your subject and hold your finger on the screen to film; even technophobes will have no trouble with this one.

Even better, as well as filming a full six second video, you can split it up by taking a few separate shots that then join to make one video, which can resemble stop motion animation - great fun for creative types who want to experiment. All videos then loop so you don't have to go to that enormous effort of hitting a 'play' button. This is essentially video for the lazy generation.

We've got to hand it to Twitter for timing - not only is this the perfect next social step in this GIF-loving online culture of ours, but with London Fashion Week around the corner we're certain blogs and Twitter are about to take on a whole new lease of life thanks to the instant capture of live events being so much easier.

Naturally, though, social networking butterflies have already rushed to experiment with their new toy and as a result there are suddenly a lot of six-second clips of cats, puppies and food cropping up left, right and centre. It’s not that we don’t like to see which cake you’re tucking into, but we’re just not sure we need to watch it sit still on your plate for six whole seconds. If anything, you’re wasting valuable tasting time.

The app is not without its downsides, either; it's hard to tell what your username is, since the profile section is so basic; when we initially thought we'd set it up wrong we couldn't even work out how to delete the account (thankfully,  we’d got it right - and we’re pretty sure we’re just called GetTheGloss). There's room for expansion though, and that's what's so thrilling - we're imagining Instagram-esque filters, the ability to share to Tumblr or upload to YouTube, and to be able to re-post content rather than simply liking it or commenting so that it becomes even more social.

Quick to leap on the opportunity, VinePeek.com has popped up already; a site which loops the latest uploads to Vine from users all over the world. Great for procrastinating, yes - but beware the inevitable porn posts which crop up every now and then. Don't worry though, within six seconds you'll be on to the next one, and will probably never get any work done ever again...

Vine is free and available from iTunes here. 


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

10 things you need to know about endometriosis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Sense and Sensitivity

How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

10 ways to build up your skin barrier

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

The prickly heat rash product survival kit

Judy Johnson
Mind

How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

The best non-toxic nail polishes for sensitive skin

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

The best moisturisers for sensitive skin

Judy Johnson
Sponsored

Germany's best-selling concealer has come to the UK and you're going to love it

Judy Johnson
Review

Neal's Yard Remedies has launched its first ever sensitive skin range - and we love it

Judy Johnson
Explore More