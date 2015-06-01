An Appointment With: Johannes Klose

Whether you're into spinning or salsa, Somuchmore allows its members to visit classes across a whole host of London studios, gyms and private members clubs for one monthly fee. Changing the way we work out, by being a member at Somuchmore you can avoid being locked into one gym membership and try classes at Get The Gloss favourites including Grace Belgravia , TenPilates and Yotopia. Here Johannes, co-founder of the German company, explains how he found himself in fitness and what it's like to run an international start-up…

Why did you decide to specialise in fitness? I was a professional hockey player for 15 years so fitness has always played a huge part of my life. Training every day has been ingrained in me since an early age. It therefore felt natural for me to pursue a business that made people healthier and happier as well as giving them the freedom to train as often as they like. When I say train I do not mean just the body. I meditate every day and our holistic approach to health and wellbeing is what sets us apart from anyone else on the market. To ignore one part of your being is a strange idea. This is why Somuchmore focuses on training and developing your mind and body and soul. It's also my life mission to be steeped and centred in holism and introduce people to the holistic way of life. This is why Somuchmore was born. When was your big break? The day I learned to live in the moment. I don't like the term 'Big Break' - it suggests we've all made it. And what does that mean? We've made it? We've had a break from what? Life? When I learned how to live in the moment that's when I truly started to appreciate a life and when life started to appreciate me. This moment of present living and feeling truly connected with the world is the only break I needed and will ever need.

What does an average day look like for you (if there ever is one?!) A lot of flying and global calls! We’re in eight cities in over five countries and expanding into fifteen more by the end of the year. I always start my day with some morning meditation and some fitness. When I am in London I train with Coupe from Spartan Farm, pick up a green juice from one of our juice class partners at Juice Tonic and then head to the office to see the team. Human connection is super important and whenever I can make a face to face appointment, I do. MORE GLOSS: An Appointment with: Joslyn Thompson-Rule What do you enjoy most about your job? Knowing that what we are creating at Somuchmore can make a small impact on some of the world’s biggest healthcare problems. Depression, obesity, diabetes...the list goes on. We strive to help people fulfil their full potential and if this means we can help people all around the world that’s amazing!