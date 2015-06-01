An Appointment With: Johannes Klose

Whether you're into spinning or salsa, Somuchmore allows its members to visit classes across a whole host of London studios, gyms and private members clubs for one monthly fee. Changing the way we work out, by being a member at Somuchmore you can avoid being locked into one gym membership and try classes at Get The Gloss favourites including Grace Belgravia , TenPilates and Yotopia. Here Johannes, co-founder of the German company, explains how he found himself in fitness and what it's like to run an international start-up…
We chat with the founder of Somuchmore - the largest holistic membership program in Europe - about how he's made it this far
Why did you decide to specialise in fitness?
I was a professional hockey player for 15 years so fitness has always played a huge part of my life. Training every day has been ingrained in me since an early age. It therefore felt natural for me to pursue a business that made people healthier and happier as well as giving them the freedom to train as often as they like. When I say train I do not mean just the body. I meditate every day and our holistic approach to health and wellbeing is what sets us apart from anyone else on the market. To ignore one part of your being is a strange idea. This is why Somuchmore focuses on training and developing your mind and body and soul. It's also my life mission to be steeped and centred in holism and introduce people to the holistic way of life. This is why Somuchmore was born.
When was your big break?
The day I learned to live in the moment. I don't like the term 'Big Break' - it suggests we've all made it. And what does that mean? We've made it? We've had a break from what? Life? When I learned how to live in the moment that's when I truly started to appreciate a life and when life started to appreciate me. This moment of present living and feeling truly connected with the world is the only break I needed and will ever need.
What does an average day look like for you (if there ever is one?!)
A lot of flying and global calls! We’re in eight cities in over five countries and expanding into fifteen more by the end of the year. I always start my day with some morning meditation and some fitness. When I am in London I train with Coupe from Spartan Farm, pick up a green juice from one of our juice class partners at Juice Tonic and then head to the office to see the team. Human connection is super important and whenever I can make a face to face appointment, I do.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
Knowing that what we are creating at Somuchmore can make a small impact on some of the world’s biggest healthcare problems. Depression, obesity, diabetes...the list goes on. We strive to help people fulfil their full potential and if this means we can help people all around the world that’s amazing!
Are there any aspects of your job that you find challenging?
Not being able to be face-to-face with all of my team, all of the time and living up to what we sell - a holistic life. When you're efforts are fully focused on trying to help others embrace a life steeped in holism your own can fall wayside. I make a conscious effort to meditate twice a day. Once in the morning and once in the evening. The purpose that this sets for the day, regardless of whether I have been able to fit some exercise in or not is enough to bring my intention back to where it needs to be.
What's the most common question you get asked by clients?
How often do you meditate and how do you do it?
Who do you rely on to keep you happy, healthy and sane?
Myself. As long as I am fully in the present and content with my personal being I am content with the world.
How is your industry changing?
People are becoming more mindful and aware of who they are and who they want to be for the purpose of happiness and purpose in life. Generations before us used to rank their success and happiness on their professional career. This may still ring true for some people but, for the majority of us, it is old fashioned and not relevant anymore. People crave variety, ways of reaching new people and doing new things. We are inherently curious creatures and through the means of social media, and entrepreneurial spirit, services like So Much More are coming to market to fulfil these needs.
Somuchmore is Europe’s largest wellbeing and holistic membership that enables you to receive the best training for your body, mind and soul. A Somuchmore membership gives you access to a range of activities from Yoga to Meditation, Fitness, Pilates, Dance, Hiit, Martial Arts, Holistic Wellbeing and so much more in over 200 of the finest studios all over London. All customers receive a two week free trial and then for £89 a month (£69 limited introductory offer) you'll be able to attend as many classes as you like in the Somuchmore network (up to 3 times per month per studio). Please visit www.somuchmore.co.uk for more info.
