Are undies over?

Celebs very kindly keep us constantly entertained with their fashion choices, and dressing in something a little too revealing is nothing particularly new. But lately a string of famous faces - some of which you'd expect a little more modesty from - have been giving us more than an eyeful and we've reached the point where we've had enough of side boobs, cleavage and underwear being flashed left, right and centre.



Culprits of this current fashion crime include Eva Longoria, who looked almost demure in her LBD at a recent restaurant opening until a closer look saw it slipping to show off the dreaded side boob - who on earth decided that was a good look?



Next in line is Girls actress Zosia Mamet who popped up (and almost out) on the Late Night With Jimmy Fallon Show in a red velvet dress with a 'keyhole' cut out. The frumpy frock did nothing for her other than cause all eyes to go straight to her chest. At 25, you'd think she could show a little more style and a little less skin.



There are at least some stars who are willing to wear underwear - but in the style stakes they're not much better given that bras and knickers now seem to be part of their outfit for all to see.



From Jennifer Hudson in her lacey black number at a pre-Super Bowl party whose plunge bra was in full view, to Strictly star and Girls Aloud songstress Kimberley Walsh who bared her smalls at G.A.Y, we're starting to find ourselves impressed whenever we spot a complete dress on the red carpet.



Of course, we're more interested in their hair and make-up than their cleavage and pant preferences. Stop distracting us, boob-barers.