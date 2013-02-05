Are undies over?

Judy Johnson 5 February 2013
get-the-gloss-underwear-on-show

Between boobs, bras and bottoms, we’re not sure where to look when a celeb is on screen writes Judy Johnson

Celebs very kindly keep us constantly entertained with their fashion choices, and dressing in something a little too revealing is nothing particularly new. But lately a string of famous faces - some of which you'd expect a little more modesty from - have been giving us more than an eyeful and we've reached the point where we've had enough of side boobs, cleavage and underwear being flashed left, right and centre.

Culprits of this current fashion crime include Eva Longoria, who looked almost demure in her LBD at a recent restaurant opening until a closer look saw it slipping to show off the dreaded side boob - who on earth decided that was a good look?

Next in line is Girls actress Zosia Mamet who popped up (and almost out) on the Late Night With Jimmy Fallon Show in a red velvet dress with a 'keyhole' cut out. The frumpy frock did nothing for her other than cause all eyes to go straight to her chest. At 25, you'd think she could show a little more style and a little less skin.

There are at least some stars who are willing to wear underwear - but in the style stakes they're not much better given that bras and knickers now seem to be part of their outfit for all to see.

From Jennifer Hudson in her lacey black number at a pre-Super Bowl party whose plunge bra was in full view, to Strictly star and Girls Aloud songstress Kimberley Walsh who bared her smalls at G.A.Y, we're starting to find ourselves impressed whenever we spot a complete dress on the red carpet.

Of course, we're more interested in their hair and make-up than their cleavage and pant preferences. Stop distracting us, boob-barers.


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

10 things you need to know about endometriosis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Judy Johnson
Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Explore More