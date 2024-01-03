Get The Gloss Wellness Awards 2024 - meet the judges

Dr Tara Swart
Neuroscientist
Dr Tara Swart
Dr Tara Swart
Neuroscientist
Rosamund Dean
Journalist and author
Dr Raj Arora
GP & Aesthetic Doctor
Caroline Circuits
Fitness Coach
Dr Galyna Selezneva
Aesthetic doctor
Charlotte Faure Green
BANT Registered Nutritionist
Dr Gemma Newman
Doctor and author
Robert Hobson
Registered sports nutritionist
Katie Brindle
Founder Hayo'u Method, Hayo'u Fit, Katiebrindle.com
Dr Johanna Ward
Cosmetic doctor and skincare formulator
Dr Ayah Siddiqi
Dentist & Aesthetic Doctor
Olivia Falcon
Beauty journalist and founder of The Editor's List
Charlotte Grand
Fertility nutritionist and author of The Fertility Kitchen
Dr David Jack
Aesthetic doctor
Dr Sophie Shotter
Aesthetic Doctor
Nadia the Osteopath
Celebrity Osteopath