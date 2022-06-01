

Ever since Get The Gloss launched in 2012 it has been our mission to root out the best in health, beauty and wellness. Powered by a passionate in-house team and more than 300 experts, with 1.5m+ views online, 500k+ monthly website users and unrivalled standing within the industry, we deliver fresh, daily expert-led content to a highly-engaged and ever-growing audience across the UK and beyond.

In this year’s Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards, we’re going bigger and better with 27 categories across makeup, skincare, haircare and wellness with some exciting new categories including Oral Care and Best Face Mask, all judged by GTG editors and trusted industry experts.

Readers will have a chance to win the winners via a dedicated competition, while brands large and small will have the opportunity to see their hard work recognised by the most trusted names in the game.