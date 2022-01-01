We're inviting entires into the following 53 beauty categories.
Categories
Meet this years categories:
Best oil or balm cleanser
Best gel, foam or water-based cleanser
Best milk or cream cleanser
Best toner, essence, mist, setting spray
Best exfoliator for face
Best face or eye mask
Best blemish product
Best pigmentation product
Best product for oily skin
Best product for dry/dehydrated skin
Best product for barrier repair
Best product for ageing well
Best product for sensitive/reactive skin
Best niacinamide product
Best retinoid
Best vitamin C
Best peptide product
Best hyaluronic acid
Best AHA, BHA or PHA
Best lip balm / skincare for lips
Best SPF (face/body)
Best organic /natural range (send hero product)
Best everyday moisturiser
Best overnight product
Best face oil
Best eye cream or serum
Best scalp product (exfoliators, serums, shampoos or conditioners targeted at a healthy scalp)
Best shampoo or hair cleanser
Best conditioner or mask
Best bond builder or hair repair treatment
Best hair product for curly or textured hair
Best styling product (e.g heat protector mousse, serums, sprays etc)
Best hair tool (e.g. electronic stylers, brushes, hair towels etc)
Best moisturiser, serum or oil for body
Best targeted body product (decollete neck, KP, cellulite)
Best body exfoliator (body scrub/liquid)
Best product for hands, feet and nails
Best skin tool – face or body
Best bath and shower (e.g. shower gels, soaks, bath salts)
Best hair remover – tool or cream
Best lash product (includes mascaras, lashes and serums)
Best brow product (includes powders, pencils, pens, gels, tints and serums)
Best for cheeks (bronzer, blush highlighter, palettes, powders)
Best base (e.g. foundations, primers, concealers, tinted moisturisers)
Best colour product for lips (tints, glosses and lipsticks)
Best innovator (any products that brings something entirely different to the market making a real difference to the way we consume beauty)
Classic hero (skin, hair, makeup or product that’s as good now as when it was launched)
Best fragrance
Best newcomer brand or range (new to the UK between September 2022 and September 2023). Please send hero product)
Best self tan for face or body
Best sustainable brand or initiative (Please send hero product)
Best eco product
Best menopause skincare face or body (includes intimate care)
