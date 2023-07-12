Beauty Award Judges

Wendy Rowe
International Makeup artist

Fiona Brackenbury
Skin Expert, Facialist and Industry Consultant

Dr Sonia
GP and Cosmetic Doctor

Rose Gallagher
Makeup artist, journalist and content creator

Ateh Jewel
Founder, Beauty Journalist & Diversity Advocate

Dr Sophie Shotter
Aesthetic Doctor

Dr Arora
GP & Aesthetic Doctor

Madeleine Spencer
Journalist and Make-Up Artist

Dr Ayah Siddiqi
Aesthetic Dr & Makeup Artist

Adeola Gboyega
Professional Makeup Artist

Alicia Lartey
Esthetician and NPD Manager

Pippa Harman
Co-Founder of Renude & Cosmetic Scientist

Ruby Hammer
Makeup Artist, Brand Founder, Beauty Expert

Mira Parmar
Makeup artist, hair stylist & content creator

Adam Reed
Founder, Arkive by Adam Reed salon and Arkive Headcare

Keshia East
Brand Owner, Beauty Influencer and Makeup Artist

Mary Greenwell
Makeup artist

Olivia Falcon
Beauty Journalist and founder of The Editor's List

Nicola Bonn
Host of The Outspoken Beauty Podcast

Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing Expert & Author