Welcome to the 2023 Get The Gloss Wellness Awards!

Ever since Get The Gloss launched in 2012 it has been our mission to root out the best in health, beauty and wellness. Powered by a passionate in-house team and more than 300 experts, with 800k+ views online, 400k+ monthly website users and unrivalled standing within the industry, we deliver fresh, daily expert-led content to a highly-engaged and ever-growing audience across the UK and beyond.
Our Get The Gloss Beauty Awards are already an eagerly-anticipated September fixture – and now we’re adding another date to the calendar with the 2023 Get The Gloss Wellness Awards
We’re inviting entries for 28 categories, including supplements, oral care, intimate health, CBD ingestibles and topicals, menopause products, gut health, immune health, self-care, wellness tools and mood-enhancing scents.
For all the latest updates, make sure you are signed up for our dedicated Wellness Awards emails here (view our privacy policy here).
Our Awards are, as ever, judged by GTG editors and trusted industry experts including doctors, dentists, nutritionists and neuroscientists. Winners (Highly Commended, Bronze, Silver, Gold) receive a free-to-use badge and are featured on getthegloss.com. Winners are announced in April 2023 at an awards ceremony over Zoom. Brands large and small will have the opportunity to see their hard work recognised by the most trusted names in the game.