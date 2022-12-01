Welcome to the 2023 Get The Gloss Wellness Awards!



FAQs

My product isn’t out yet, can I enter it?

Yes, so long as it is out by the end of March 2023 and you have samples ready for us to test by the entry deadline.

*Do I have to provide 3 product samples?

Yes, we require 3 samples per product, per category. If your product is bulky or costly or is entered across multiple categories please message us at awards@getthegloss.com to dicuss with us whether we can reduce the number you need to send in.

Can I enter the same product into more than one category?

Yes, you can enter it as many times as you like. We require 3 samples per category, but we may be able to an arrangement with you to reduce the number of samples of the same product being sent if entered into multiple categories. Please speak to us at awards@getthegloss.com

Do I have to be a UK company to enter?

No, but we ask that your product is available to buy in the UK or ship to the UK.

Does my product have to be new?

Not unless entering the best newcomer brand or range. For this, the launch should fall between January 2022 and March 2023 and there should be samples available to test by the entry deadline

Will I receive a receipt for payment?

Yes, you will automatically receive a payment receipt via email. Please check your junk email if you do not receive one.

Can I pay by invoice?

We can create a single invoice for 7 entries or more. Please message us to arrange awards@getthegloss.com

Which payment methods do you accept

You can pay by all major credit and debit cards. We use Stripe as our payment partner

Do I have to pay to use the badge if I’m a winner or finalist?

No you are free to use the badge for marketing purposes related to the product entered for free and with an unlimited duration so long as the formulation is the same