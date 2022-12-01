Welcome to the 2023 Get The Gloss Wellness Awards!

Ever since Get The Gloss launched in 2012 it has been our mission to root out the best in health, beauty and wellness. Powered by a passionate in-house team and more than 300 experts, with 800k+ views online, 400k+ monthly website users and unrivalled standing within the industry, we deliver fresh, daily expert-led content to a highly-engaged and ever-growing audience across the UK and beyond.

Our Get The Gloss Beauty Awards are already an eagerly-anticipated September fixture – and now we’re adding another date to the calendar with the 2023 Get The Gloss Wellness Awards

We’re inviting entries for 28 categories, including supplements, oral care, intimate health, CBD ingestibles and topicals, menopause products, gut health, immune health, self-care, wellness tools and mood-enhancing scents.

Our Awards are, as ever,  judged by GTG editors and trusted industry experts including doctors, dentists, nutritionists and neuroscientists. Winners (Highly Commended, Bronze, Silver, Gold) receive a free-to-use badge and are featured on getthegloss.com. Winners are announced in April 2023 at an awards ceremony over Zoom. Brands large and small will have the opportunity to see their hard work recognised by the most trusted names in the game.

What are the categories?

Who are the judges?



Key dates and prices

* Entry opens: Wednesday 1 February 2023

* Deadline for online entry: Friday 3 March 2023

* Deadline for products to be received by Get The Gloss: Wednesday 8 March 2023

* Single Entry, £180, Double Entry £330, Triple Entry £460 (inc VAT)

* Earlybird entry (10% off) until midnight Wednesday 8 February (£162, £297, £414 inc VAT)

* Winners announced April 2023

How to Enter

1. DECIDE how many products you would like to enter and click the ENTER NOW button (live from 1 February)

2. SELECT the package that coincides with your choice: Single Entry, Double Entry or Triple Entry. Prices are listed above.

Remember you can enter as many products as you like in as many categories as you like by buying multiple plans. For example, if entering 7 products, buy 2 Triple Entry packages and 1 Single Entry. There is no extra charge for winners’ and finalists' badges.

3. ENTER online by Friday 3 March 2023. Fill out an entry form for each product and tell us in no more than 200 words why you should win. Your ‘pitch’ will be sent to the judges.

4. SEND 3 PRODUCT SAMPLES* PER ENTRY and LABEL your products with the correct category and your name. For 'best eco hero’ and 'best newcomer' please send 3x hero product only.

5. DESPATCH your 3 samples of each entry to Awards, Get The Gloss, 1 Lyric Square, London, W6 ONB to arrive Wednesday 8 March 2023. Products received after this date will not be accepted or returned and your entry may still be charged.



FAQs

My product isn’t out yet, can I enter it?

Yes, so long as it is out by the end of March 2023 and you have samples ready for us to test by the entry deadline.

*Do I have to provide 3 product samples?

Yes, we require 3 samples per product, per category. If your product is bulky or costly or is entered across multiple categories please message us at awards@getthegloss.com to dicuss with us whether we can reduce the number you need to send in.

Can I enter the same product into more than one category?

Yes, you can enter it as many times as you like. We require 3 samples per category, but we may be able to an arrangement with you to reduce the number of samples of the same product being sent if entered into multiple categories. Please speak to us at awards@getthegloss.com

Do I have to be a UK company to enter?

No, but we ask that your product is available to buy in the UK or ship to the UK.

Does my product have to be new?

Not unless entering the best newcomer brand or range. For this, the launch should fall between January 2022 and March 2023 and there should be samples available to test by the entry deadline

Will I receive a receipt for payment?

Yes, you will automatically receive a payment receipt via email. Please check your junk email if you do not receive one.

Can I pay by invoice?

We can create a single invoice for 7 entries or more. Please message us to arrange awards@getthegloss.com

Which payment methods do you accept

You can pay by all major credit and debit cards. We use Stripe as our payment partner

Do I have to pay to use the badge if I’m a winner or finalist?

No you are free to use the badge for marketing purposes related to the product entered for free and with an unlimited duration so long as the formulation is the same


Terms and Conditions

We may revise these terms of use at any time by amending this page.

Please check this page from time to time to take notice of any changes we made, as they are binding on you.

Products must be available for sale in the UK. They do not have to be new launches.

The decision of the judges on all matters affecting this competition is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winning brands may use The Get The Gloss Awards Winner and Shortlosted CHANGE TO Finalist badges across all international territories for marketing, PR, point of sale, TV for the life of the product provided that the formula remains the same and only in relation to the winning or shortlisted product. There is no charge for the use of the badge.

The Organiser (Bellatricks Ltd t/a Get the Gloss) reserves the right, at its absolute discretion, to reject any entry that it deems inappropriate.

Entry forms and any supporting documents and products must arrive on time within the date specified. Supporting documents will be retained by the Organiser.

Entries will only be accepted if they are submitted adequately completed and paid for in full.

Responsibility cannot be accepted for any lost, late or mislaid entry or products and any entry which is damaged, defaced, illegible or incomplete, or which otherwise does not comply with these terms and conditions, may be deemed invalid in the sole discretion of the Organiser.

The Get The Gloss team will contact you via the email you provide or the contact number you provide within your entry form. By completing the form, you acknowledge that the team may contact you.

Your details will not be disclosed without your consent or sold to any Third Parties.

Payments: The payments are made via the  getthegloss.com and processed via Stripe.com

Receipt: You will receive an electronic invoice and receipt upon payment. No additional invoice options are available.

Winners: All winners and finalists will be announced on Get The Gloss social media pages and featured on our website getthegloss.com.

Awards Ceremony: We do not hold an awards ceremony. Winners’ announcements will be made online.

Photos: If you provide Get The Gloss with photos of your products or business including staff members you confirm that you have permission from any person in the photo to do so and that own or have proper authority from the owner of the copyright in this imagery to allow us to use the image on our websites and social media channels. Please note, your confirmation will amount to any indemnity to us.

In entering you agree to have any submitted products submitted included as a prize in a Get The Gloss  reader competition.