We're inviting entires into the following 29 wellness categories.
Meet this years categories:
Best newcomer wellness brand or range launched Jan 2022 to March 2023
Best natural deodorant
Best classic wellness brand or product
Best eco hero product, range or brand
Best innovator
Best oral care tool (tongue cleaner, toothbrush)
Best toothpaste or tablet, whitener, mouthwash
Best everyday supplement
Best probiotic
Best for digestive/gut health
Best vegan supplement
Best sports or performance supplement
Best sleep enhancer
Best skin supplement
Best wellness drink, drops or powder (tea, coffee, protein shake, tincture etc)
Best for brain health
Best product for mood
Best 40+ or menopause product
Best for energy
Best topical or ingestible for hair health/growth
Best CBD product (topical or ingestible)
Best destress helper
Best supplement or product for fertility/ pregnancy/ post natal care (can include body care)
Wellness skincare/bodycare (massage oils, bath salts)
Best period product or V Care (intimate care, sexual wellness or feminine hygiene tool or accessory)
Best home wellness scent or home scent accessory (diffusers etc)
Best aromatherapy product or functional fragrance
Best wellness/ fitness tool or accessory (yoga mat, blocks, LED facemasks, skipping ropes, body brush, weighted blankets, water bottles etc)
Best for self-care