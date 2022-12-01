We're inviting entires into the following 29 wellness categories.

Meet this years categories:

Best newcomer wellness brand or range launched Jan 2022 to March 2023

Best natural deodorant

Best classic wellness brand or product

Best eco hero product, range or brand

Best innovator

Best oral care tool (tongue cleaner, toothbrush)

Best toothpaste or tablet, whitener, mouthwash

Best everyday supplement

Best probiotic

Best for digestive/gut health

Best vegan supplement

Best sports or performance supplement

Best sleep enhancer

Best skin supplement

Best wellness drink, drops or powder (tea, coffee, protein shake, tincture etc)

Best for brain health

Best product for mood

Best 40+ or menopause product

Best for energy

Best topical or ingestible for hair health/growth

Best CBD product (topical or ingestible)

Best destress helper

Best supplement or product for fertility/ pregnancy/ post natal care (can include body care)

Wellness skincare/bodycare (massage oils, bath salts)

Best period product or V Care (intimate care, sexual wellness or feminine hygiene tool or accessory)

Best home wellness scent or home scent accessory (diffusers etc)

Best aromatherapy product or functional fragrance

Best wellness/ fitness tool or accessory (yoga mat, blocks, LED facemasks, skipping ropes, body brush, weighted blankets, water bottles etc)

Best for self-care