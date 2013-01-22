Baby it's cold outside - so wrap up warm

Judy Johnson 22 January 2013

It doesn't matter how cool you are - in this cold snap everyone should be wrapping up warm

We know that the arrival of the fluffy white stuff (no, not Sarah's new pup Snowy  - we're talking Mother Nature) can cause all types of silliness, from snowball throwing to Facebook feeds full of 'this is my garden under some snow' pictures, but we're not sure this behaviour has a place on the red carpet.

On Sunday night amid freezing temperatures and falling snow, Amanda Holden arrived at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in London wearing a dress that sends shivers down our spine, if not hers. A black backless number by Stella McCartney, the dress left Amanda hunching her shoulders and bearing a grin that might well have been frozen on her face given the -2 temperature. Alesha meanwhile looked very cool in a white Alexander McQueen trouser suit, though its low-cut neckline must have had her feeling very nippy. Brrr.

The boys did a far better job of looking hot while keeping warm, with Ant and Dec wearing thick jackets and Simon Cowell teaming his trademark white tee with a long coat and scarf - though we're not sure the shades were necessary.

While we know how important the strut down the red carpet is for any celeb, here at GTG we think with a bit of sense (both common and fashion) the female judges could look stylish while dressing a little more appropriately.

We're not just being picky; with devastating news this weekend of a young girl in Deal freezing to death as she waited outside her sister's house in the early hours without a coat, this weather is not to be taken lightly.

With this in mind we've picked out our favourite super chic coats to keep you warm when you're hitting the red carpet - or simply the snow-covered pavements. Amanda, we're sure Simon won't mind you popping out on your lunch break for a quick shopping trip…

DKNY Leather trimmed wool blend coat, now £399
http://www.net-a-porter.com/product/320689

Whistles Cassie Knitted Cardi Coat, now £150
http://www.whistles.co.uk/fcp/categorylist/dept/Outlet?resetFilters=true#ID=id_903000059104__GBP  

Topshop Trimmed Party Coat by Boutique, £150
http://www.topshop.com

Ted Baker Matild Coat, now from £167
http://www.selfridges.com

Reiss Myla Funnel Neck Coat, now £162
http://www.reiss.com/womens/coats-and-jackets/coats/myla/nude/ 


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

10 things you need to know about endometriosis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Judy Johnson
Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Explore More