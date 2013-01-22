Baby it's cold outside - so wrap up warm

We know that the arrival of the fluffy white stuff (no, not Sarah's new pup Snowy - we're talking Mother Nature) can cause all types of silliness, from snowball throwing to Facebook feeds full of 'this is my garden under some snow' pictures, but we're not sure this behaviour has a place on the red carpet.



On Sunday night amid freezing temperatures and falling snow, Amanda Holden arrived at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in London wearing a dress that sends shivers down our spine, if not hers. A black backless number by Stella McCartney, the dress left Amanda hunching her shoulders and bearing a grin that might well have been frozen on her face given the -2 temperature. Alesha meanwhile looked very cool in a white Alexander McQueen trouser suit, though its low-cut neckline must have had her feeling very nippy. Brrr.



The boys did a far better job of looking hot while keeping warm, with Ant and Dec wearing thick jackets and Simon Cowell teaming his trademark white tee with a long coat and scarf - though we're not sure the shades were necessary.



While we know how important the strut down the red carpet is for any celeb, here at GTG we think with a bit of sense (both common and fashion) the female judges could look stylish while dressing a little more appropriately.



We're not just being picky; with devastating news this weekend of a young girl in Deal freezing to death as she waited outside her sister's house in the early hours without a coat, this weather is not to be taken lightly.



With this in mind we've picked out our favourite super chic coats to keep you warm when you're hitting the red carpet - or simply the snow-covered pavements. Amanda, we're sure Simon won't mind you popping out on your lunch break for a quick shopping trip…



DKNY Leather trimmed wool blend coat, now £399

Whistles Cassie Knitted Cardi Coat, now £150

Topshop Trimmed Party Coat by Boutique, £150

Ted Baker Matild Coat, now from £167

Reiss Myla Funnel Neck Coat, now £162

