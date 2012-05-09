Backs in fashion

It wasn’t the front of the celebs' dresses we admired from New York’s Met Ball this week, it was their backs, with Kate Bosworth, Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz all flaunting their rear view to stunning effect. Far sexier than a plunging neckline, a low-cut back is attractive because it shows skin by stealth, without the "look-at-me" effect of baring your cleavage.

However as with any big skin reveal (like legs for example) it’s important to make sure it’s in tip top shape before coming out of hibernation. Here are some ways to buff up your back pronto.

Posture

The thing that makes a back look aesthetically pleasing is good posture says Steve Mellor from personal training company Freedom2train. He suggests squeezing your shoulder blades together when you are standing, which brings your shoulders up higher, your chest up (always good) and gives you an upright physique.

Exercise

For lasting change, he suggests practising the Reverse Fly regularly: “Bend at the waist so that your chest is parallel to the ground with your belly button drawn in. Your hands should be hanging down directly below the shoulders. From there, pick up a 1-3 kg weight in each hand (a bottle of water will do) and lift arms out to the sides keeping them straight, squeezing your shoulder blades together when your hands are in line with your back. Do 15 reps and repeat."

Backcials

Book in for a Microdermabrasion Backcial £194.10, at the Bliss Spa. Like a deep-cleaning facial for your back, this treatment is best booked a week prior to you donning that lo-slung dress or top. If you are prone to pimples in this area, they will also add in a fruit acid wash to zap particularly troublesome areas.

Tanning

A white, pasty or corned-beef coloured back is not attractive. We would recommend going for a spray tan prior to the big reveal - don’t try to do it yourself as it’s almost impossible and you’ll end up with big tea-stain splodges. Our favourite is still St Tropez for its believable, non-orange colour. Log on to www.st-tropez.com to find your nearest salon.

Back lighting

Your bare back will look all the more glorious if you apply a veil of illuminator (or get someone to help you) before you leave the house. For a golden glow, our favourites are St Tropez’s Gold Skin Illuminator, £12.26 www.st-tropez.com and Thalgo’s new Polynesia Sacred Oil, £26 a Monoi-enriched dry oil which hydrates with a subtle shimmer (020 7512 0872).