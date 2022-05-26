Beauty

Find out about the latest beauty trends, beauty news, tutorials and products in the Get The Gloss beauty pages. From expert advice on treating acne to witty columns about anti-ageing, here we share our latest finds in beauty land.

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

28 June 2022  
Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

28 June 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

27 June 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

23 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith and Amy Rostas
Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

17 June 2022   Amber Voller
Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

16 June 2022  
Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

15 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith and Amber Voller
Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

9 June 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets

9 June 2022   Cassie Powney
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

9 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

6 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

1 June 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

1 June 2022  
Beauty

May empties 2022: What our beauty editors finished this month

30 May 2022  
Sponsored

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time

30 May 2022   Verity Clark
Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

27 May 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen, Ayesha Muttucumaru
Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

26 May 2022  
Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

26 May 2022   Amber Voller

