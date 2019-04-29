Beauty & Health Reviews

Looking for reviews of the latest makeup, hair products or skin care? You'll find it all here. We give our honest views on all things beauty and health

Beauty

The best lip balms with SPF

4 May 2022   Verity Clark
Review

Natural deodorant - our tried and-tested favourites will help you make the eco switch

21 April 2022  
Skin

Can microneedling patches make you look more fresh faced?

6 January 2022   Anna Hunter
Wellbeing

Long-lasting scented candles that are worth every penny

10 May 2021   Melanie Macleod
Makeup

The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers

23 April 2021   Melanie Macleod
Review

Best cleansing balms for an ultra-clean, makeup free face

8 January 2021   Emma North
Wellbeing

The beauty and wellbeing podcasts to keep you occupied in lockdown

6 November 2020   Melanie Macleod
Review

The best easy-to-apply foundation sticks for on-the-go coverage

2 October 2020  
Hair

Dyson has upgraded its Air Wrap Styler to suit even more hair types

24 August 2020   Anna Hunter
Review

The best powder blusher for every skin tone from only £6

14 July 2020   Melanie Macleod
Review

The best hydrating face mists to keep you looking dewy

29 June 2020   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Beauty

The Gloss Report: 5 body brushes reviewed

24 May 2020  
Review

The best cuticle oils to nourish dry nails

18 May 2020  
Review

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020

20 February 2020  
Makeup

How brow soaps help you to create naturally full brows on a budget

5 December 2019   Anna Hunter
Review

Neal's Yard Remedies has launched its first ever sensitive skin range - and we love it

23 September 2019   Judy Johnson
Sponsored

How to get your hands on over £48 worth of Clinique favourites this summer - for free

1 August 2019   Judy Johnson
Sponsored

The Foreo LUNA 3 has landed and it’s a world first in skincare tech

4 June 2019  
Review

The best at-home face peels for clear, glowing skin

28 May 2019   Jessica Morgan
Skin

The new Glossier skincare launch that’s been two years in the making

29 April 2019   Anna Hunter

