Beauty crush: E-Lites cigars

OK, I know this one’s a bit leftfield, but bear with me. Smoking is really bad for you, right? It gives you horrid leathery skin and a dull complexion (not to mention the rest). Of course we should all give it up. Sometimes, though, it’s hard. I personally don't smoke, but plenty of my friends do. And I worry about them. Plus I've just got new curtains. So, in the interests of not making the best the enemy of the good, I figure that if you can’t give up smoking, then why not try smoking something that’s not quite as bad for you. E-Lites are a bit weird to start with, but they have several advantages over real cigarettes, namely no tar and no smell. And yet they release a decent hit of nicotine, and even give off a realistic but pong-free puff of vapour. The best are not actually the cigarette version, but the cigars, which I'm told taste nicer and look more realistic. Not quite as thrilling as a real Cubano; but not so lethal either.
E-Gar disposable electronic cigar, £12.99, e-lites.co.uk