Beauty crush: Aesop

23 November 2012
With its intelligent mix of science and botanicals, Aesop is setting a new standard for modern skincare. Susannah Taylor falls in love

There is nothing more comforting than breathing in the heady scent of a rose body oil at the end of a long day, lighting an aromatherapy candle and listening to the decibels in the house drop or inhaling an oily lavender-infused bath to help melt away stress. I adore natural products for the house and body, but when it comes to my face I prefer to trust in the men in lab coats. I want the latest science, the latest anti-ageing technology, and the knowledge that those men have toiled over a Petri dish and can guarantee me a product that really works and doesn’t just smell delicious. Ideally, of course, there would be brand that merges both approaches.

Well, actually there is, and it’s called Aesop. Founded in 1987 in Melbourne, Aesop has now amassed a cult following worldwide. Expanding faster than you can say the words "super antioxidant", the brand has more than 50 stores worldwide from Paris to Tokyo and New York with six stand-alone stores in London alone, as well as concessions in high-end department stores, such as Liberty.

Aesop pulls together the best ingredients the world has to offer, whether they be botanical extracts or the highest-quality laboratory ingredients. The results are highly intelligent products that feel as if they nurture, are environmentally-friendly and never, ever compromise on efficacy.

Aesop is a modern unisex skincare brand that proves that quality, integrity and honesty will win out over fancy packaging and celeb endorsements. In its every tiny quality detail, from incredible minimalist shops (each one unique and tailored to be sympathetic to the local area) to the black and cream apothecary-style packaging, Aesop stands out for brilliance and beauty.

There are so many hero products to choose from, but if I am am forced to pick my favourites they are:

Parsley Seed skincare 
This line was created after extensive research into how to deliver vitamins and antioxidants to the skin. I am particularly a fan of the anti-oxidant serum, £43, for dry, combination and sensitive complexions. It leaves skin fresh-feeling and not tacky. Over time, skin looks clearer and brighter.

Fabulous Face Oil
This non-greasy oil (yes, that is possible), £39, contains juniper berries, ylang-ylang and jasmine petals. Rapidly absorbed so it doesn’t leave skin shiny, it helps detoxify troubled areas.

Geranium Leaf Body Balm
This heavenly body butter, £23, contains geranium leaf, mandarin and bergamot rind, and leaves skin deeply hydrated.

Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash
With mandarin rind and rosemary leaf this alcohol-based lotion, £9, makes a refreshing change to the other sanitising hand gels on the market.

Ginger Flight Therapy
Containing ginger root, lavender and geranium, this roll-on potion, £21, will help get you through a long-haul flight or a difficult meeting with the boss.

Animal
For the pet in your life, this dog and cat shampoo, £25, gently cleanses and deodorises and is made with the same attention to detail and quality as the rest of the products.

www.aesop.com


