Beauty crush: Aesop

There is nothing more comforting than breathing in the heady scent of a rose body oil at the end of a long day, lighting an aromatherapy candle and listening to the decibels in the house drop or inhaling an oily lavender-infused bath to help melt away stress. I adore natural products for the house and body, but when it comes to my face I prefer to trust in the men in lab coats. I want the latest science, the latest anti-ageing technology, and the knowledge that those men have toiled over a Petri dish and can guarantee me a product that really works and doesn’t just smell delicious. Ideally, of course, there would be brand that merges both approaches.

Well, actually there is, and it’s called Aesop. Founded in 1987 in Melbourne, Aesop has now amassed a cult following worldwide. Expanding faster than you can say the words "super antioxidant", the brand has more than 50 stores worldwide from Paris to Tokyo and New York with six stand-alone stores in London alone, as well as concessions in high-end department stores, such as Liberty.

Aesop pulls together the best ingredients the world has to offer, whether they be botanical extracts or the highest-quality laboratory ingredients. The results are highly intelligent products that feel as if they nurture, are environmentally-friendly and never, ever compromise on efficacy.

Aesop is a modern unisex skincare brand that proves that quality, integrity and honesty will win out over fancy packaging and celeb endorsements. In its every tiny quality detail, from incredible minimalist shops (each one unique and tailored to be sympathetic to the local area) to the black and cream apothecary-style packaging, Aesop stands out for brilliance and beauty.