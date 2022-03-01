Beauty Crush: Bobbi Brown Bellini Lip and Eye Palette

Brunette, redhead or blonde, the Bobbi Brown Bellini Lip and Eye Palette, £59, suits every skin tone imaginable and is compact enough to keep in your desk at work or in your clutch bag at night.



With ten eye colours ranging from pale gold for festive sparkle to deep black for creating dramatic winged eyes, as well as four lip shades from pale pink to a peachy apricot, it’s all you need to take you through the party season and back to work again in 2013.



We love!



Available from www.bobbibrown.co.uk