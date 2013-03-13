Beauty Crush: Bourjois Magic Nail Polish Remover

Judy Johnson 13 March 2013
get-the-gloss-bourjois-magic-nail-polish-remover-1

Say goodbye to cotton wool and hello to instant results because Bourjois' nail polish remover really is quite magical, writes Judy Johnson

One of the best things about the beauty industry is that it's constantly evolving to create new and improved products that make life easier - and a little prettier, naturally.

The brand we have to thank for our latest godsend of a product is Bourjois, whose Magic Nail Polish Remover , £4.99 has quite frankly changed our lives forever. Or at least our beauty regime.

Removing polish is always a chore, from finding a remover that's naughty-chemical-free to trying to avoid dripping that soaked cotton wool pad onto that paper cut you've just given yourself so as not to squeal in pain.

Now all that's changed with the emergence of dip and go nail varnish removers. High street hero Bourjois was the first to catch our attention with their bright pink bottle of 'magic' remover - and boy does it deserve that name.

The simple bottle is full of a sponge that's soaked with acetone-free nail polish remover - all you beauty buffs need to do is dip in each nail, twist it within the sponge and out comes your polish-free nail in seconds. Even better, the red berry and vanilla fragrance is a delight for the senses - far better than the standard extra-strong scents we're used to - and it's enriched with sweet almond oil to help nourish your talons too.

With Leighton Denny following suit with its upcoming dip and go version, we're sure this is a trend in the making and one that's here to stay. With this new mess-less and fuss-free solution to swiping away last week's polish, we'll be able to update our manicures quicker than ever. Best buy all of this season's colours, then…


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

10 things you need to know about endometriosis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Wellbeing

10 things you need to know about endometriosis

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

10 ways to build up your skin barrier

Judy Johnson
Wellbeing

The beauty and wellbeing podcasts to keep you occupied in lockdown

Hair

Dyson has upgraded its Air Wrap Styler to suit even more hair types

Anna Hunter
Sense and Sensitivity

The prickly heat rash product survival kit

Judy Johnson
Mind

How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

The best non-toxic nail polishes for sensitive skin

Judy Johnson
Explore More