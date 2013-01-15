Beauty Crush: CC creams

So what exactly is a CC cream? Think of it as the BB’s more sophisticated and refined older sister who solves all manner of problems for you. It’s somewhere between a day cream and a foundation, yet more nourishing than a tinted moisturiser.



Originating from Korea, the CC stands for “colour control/complexion corrector” and is made up of more problem-fixing ingredients than its predecessor, either controlling pigmentation long term or instantly readjusting discoloured skin tones.



One of the first to hit our shelves is from Nip + Fab, £14.99, ( www.boots.com ) and is filled with skin goodies such as moisturising soline and hyaluronic acid, skin toning osilift (from oat extract) as well as light-diffusing pigments to diminish the look of imperfections. It also contains a high SPF of 30, providing a good level of skin protection for the summer months.



Look out also for Olay’s Regenerist CC Cream, set to arrive in the UK in the spring. A highly sophisticated addition to your skincare artillery, it not only functions as an SPF15 moisturiser and a sheer foundation, but an anti-ageing serum too. Available in three shades, (light, medium and dark) its lightweight and nourishing texture melts instantly for enviably dewy, flawless skin.



L’Oreal Paris have taken a unique stance on their offering to the CC cream phenomenon, opting for shades made up of correcting hues and pigments to “reset” the colour of the skin. Due out in February, three variants will be available - a mauve one to rectify dullness, a green one to address redness and an apricot one to revive tired looking skin.



With fellow beauty heavyweights Chanel and Clinique planning on launching their CC creams later on this year, get set for an imminent correcting cream invasion. We look forward to the next chapter in our quest for complexion perfection. DD cream, anyone?