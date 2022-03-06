Beauty Crush: Childs Farm

Look to beat the bath-time blues with this sweet-smelling, paraben-free range from British brand Childs Farm, created specifically for kids. Celebrating its first birthday with a new look and updated formulations, these little bath-time saviours are as effective as they are great to look at and smell so lovely that we wouldn’t blame you if you started using them too.



Free from SLS, mineral oils, artificial colours and other harsh chemicals, they’re gentle to all skin types, including those prone to eczema. Furthermore, they are the first kids’ products to incorporate argan oil into their shampoo and hair and body wash, providing nourishing and effective cleansing that will scrub up even the muckiest of post-playtime scamps.



Available from John Lewis, Harrods, gift shops and childrens’ stores nationwide, as well as via www.childsfarm.com . 10% of all the profits are also donated to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).