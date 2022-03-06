Beauty Crush: Childs Farm

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 February 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-childs-farm-1
Photography by Ian Skelton

Ayesha Muttucumaru wouldn't mind being a kid again if it meant using Childs Farm, a gorgeous range that's perfectly suited for little ones

Look to beat the bath-time blues with this sweet-smelling, paraben-free range from British brand Childs Farm, created specifically for kids. Celebrating its first birthday with a new look and updated formulations, these little bath-time saviours are as effective as they are great to look at and smell so lovely that we wouldn’t blame you if you started using them too.

Free from SLS, mineral oils, artificial colours and other harsh chemicals, they’re gentle to all skin types, including those prone to eczema. Furthermore, they are the first kids’ products to incorporate argan oil into their shampoo and hair and body wash, providing nourishing and effective cleansing that will scrub up even the muckiest of post-playtime scamps. 

Available from John Lewis, Harrods, gift shops and childrens’ stores nationwide, as well as via www.childsfarm.com . 10% of all the profits are also donated to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Skin

Can microneedling patches make you look more fresh faced?

Anna Hunter
Hair

Is Veganuary wrecking your hair?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Mind

The Christmas self-care tips that mental health experts swear by to keep festive blues at bay

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

The expert's guide to how to beat the Christmas bloat

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Who

Hair mousse is your BFF for voluminous, thick-looking hair and defined curls

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Fitness

Why autumn is the perfect time to take up running

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Who

Rose brown: how to get this autumn-perfect hair colour

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

Ab fab foods: 8 lunch ingredients to burn belly fat

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Explore More