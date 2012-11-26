Beauty crush: Christmas crackers

Christmas crackers are a joy at the best of times with their pretty packaging and simple jokes. But imagine the excitement if you were to find a luxury mascara or expensive perfume falling into your lap at Christmas lunch instead of that fortune telling fish?



Thankfully, beauty companies have got in the festive spirit this year with a handful producing their own crackers for Christmas. Top of our wish lists is Jo Malone’s Christmas Cracker, which is filled with a mini Pomegranate Noir Body and Hand Wash, a Lime Basil and Mandarin Cologne and Orange Blossom Body Creme, priced at £28 (unfortunately this is sold out online but if you hurry they are still available in boutiques; www.jomalone.com).