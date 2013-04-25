Beauty Crush: Clinique New A Different Nail Enamel for Sensitive Skins

This month sees Clinique introduce its first range of nail polishes developed specifically for those who have sensitive skin and eyes.



Nail polishes can be tricky business for women who have particularly delicate skin, often causing irritation and even contact dermatitis on the thin skin around the eye. Considering the number of times that we touch our eyes throughout the day, this can be a real concern for many women out there when donning their favourite nail shade.



Thankfully, the scientists at Clinique HQ came to the rescue and they challenged themselves to develop a nail enamel which would minimise unwanted reactions to the nails, skin and eyes. Fast forward six years later and not only did they come up with a collection suitable for all skin types but one that is also gorgeous to look at. Dermatologist tested, ophthalmologist tested and now GTG tested, this collection certainly comes with our seal of approval.

Comprising twelve permanent and nine limited edition shades for summer 2013, we love the great range of metallics, nudes, reds, pinks and, well, pretty much every colour under the sun which spread on evenly for a super glossy finish. Our favourites? Call My Buff, Black Honey and the aptly named Strappy Sandals. You’ll certainly be tempted to strap on yours after trying them out for yourselves.



New A Different Nail Enamel for Sensitive Skin, £12 is available exclusively online from today and nationwide at Clinique counters from the 31st of May 2013.