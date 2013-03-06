Beauty Crush: Green & Spring 'Birdie' Bobbin Bicycle

Ayesha Muttucumaru 6 March 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-green-and-spring-bird-bike

Forget public transport and being on foot, it's all about getting on two wheels with Green & Spring's limited edition bike

Ditch the travel card, bypass the bus pass and scrap the car (or maybe just park it in your garage for now) because riding a bike has never looked so good.

British born and bred beauty brand Green & Spring and bike boffins Bobbin have teamed up to create a limited edition version of the hugely popular Bobbin ‘Birdie’ bicycle, to give us an excuse to shun the crammed rush hour commute and embrace the great outdoors instead.

Appropriately adorned with Green & Spring’s signature birdie decals, this cycle has both style and substance with a handy wicker basket, customised Brooks saddle and handle grips, three hub gears, mudguards, and a rear rack too.

Pretty yet practical too. There’s never been a better reason to get on yer bike…

The Limited Edition Green & Spring ‘Birdie’ Bobbin Bicycle, £550 is available online at www.greenandspring.com  and at The Village Shop at Cowley Manor, home of Green & Spring.


