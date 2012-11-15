Beauty crush: Metal-tipped beauty wands

Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage

£21, www.clinique.co.uk

This pen is great for puffy eyes. A liquid gel-serum cools while the stainless steel rollerball massages, increasing micro-circulation and reducing fluid retention. The perfect post-party pick-me-up.

Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector

£28, www.clinique.co.uk

Tackle dark circles with this potent cocktail of skin-pepping goodies to brighten and even skin tone. Vitamin C, mulberry root and green tea extract work to lighten the eye area and soothe irritation. Combined with the cooling tip applicator too, it will brighten even the most fatigued.

Chantecaille Nano Gold Energising Eye Serum

£179, http://uk.spacenk.com/

This potent eye serum, with a gold rollerball applicator attacks signs of tiredness and ageing. A powerful mix of 24 karat nano gold (said to have powerful anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, anti-ageing and energizing properties), LycoSkin and peptide complexes make it a must-have weapon in your anti-ageing artillery.

Nuxe Deep Wrinkle Aroma-Vaillance Express Filler Roll-on

£29.50, www.marksandspencer.com

This instant lift-in-a-pen will smooth out lines. For eyes, forehead and lips, its hyaluronic acid spheres and optical correcting pigments refresh and rejuvenate dull complexions.

Ayesha Muttucumaru