Beauty crush: Tara Smith's vegan hair care

3 December 2012
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-tara-smith-1
Photography by Ian Skelton

Hollywood hair stylist Tara Smith tests her hair products on film stars, not animals – and we love it, reports Kiran Branch

You may not have heard of her yet, but celebrity hair stylist Tara Smith could soon be a household name. A stylist for over 20 years, Tara has tended to the tresses of a bevvy of A-list beauties and has now used her vast experience to create a vegan hair care line.

Vegan, you ask? Yes indeed. Every ingredient in the range avoids all forms of animal cruelty, and has specifically not been tested on animals  – hence the wonderfully cheeky tagline "Tested on film stars, not on animals". Green queen Tara has also ensured that all ingredients are natural, non-toxic and minus any nasty chemicals. It’s not just the ingredients (or lack of) that we are impressed with, but also the eye catching packaging – think National Geographic crossed with LA cool.

Having acknowledged the glowing testimonials from many A-list celebs including the likes of Rosario Dawson, Yasmin Le Bon and Demi Moore, we were still slightly dubious. The range consists of shampoo and conditioners for four hair types plus three styling products, and we weren’t convinced they would meet our high hair care expectations. However, we were pleasantly surprised. Unlike many natural shampoos, the products actually lather up a treat, leaving hair feeling squeaky-clean after just one wash.

Yasmin Le Bon

Demi Moore

The conditioners are also deeply nourishing, but our highest praise is reserved for the Base Coat Serum (£14, www.marksandspencer.com ). Applied to wet hair, it’s designed to act like a primer for all hair types by eliminating frizz and leaving it super sleek. It definitely keeps its promise; unlike many serums that we've tested it’s not sticky and really does banish frizz as well as leaving hair sublimely soft without weighing it down.

Our verdict? We're big fans. Let’s be honest, if its good enough for Demi...

The Tara Smith Vegan Haircare range is available exclusively at Marks and Spencer. Shampoos and conditioners are £10 each, styling products range from £10-14.

Kiran Branch


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Review

Neal's Yard Remedies has launched its first ever sensitive skin range - and we love it

Judy Johnson
Sponsored

How to get your hands on over £48 worth of Clinique favourites this summer - for free

Judy Johnson
Sponsored

The Foreo LUNA 3 has landed and it’s a world first in skincare tech

Skin

The new Glossier skincare launch that’s been two years in the making

Anna Hunter
Budget Beauty

Aldi has announced two new additions to its pink clay skincare copies

Makeup

What to buy from the Urban Decay Game of Thrones makeup collection

Anna Hunter
Beauty

This eco-conscious beauty edit will save you £65

Anna Hunter
Makeup

Why the Pat McGrath UK makeup launch is unlike any other we’ve seen

Anna Hunter
Explore More