Beauty Crush: Tom Ford Lip Color Shine Collection

Just like a good man, a good lipstick’s hard to find. Show us one that’s bright, sophisticated and faithful and we’ll be queuing out the door. Well ladies, today’s your lucky day as we may have just found The One (a lipstick that is, not a man).



Meet the newest addition to Tom Ford’s highly covetable lipstick line, due out in February. Available in 10 great colours, these lightweight, wearable, semi-transparent shades range from subtle to romantic to vibrant, all providing just the right pop of colour with a conditioning hit to quench lips that may have suffered the effects of the recent cold snap.



Lusciously creamy upon application, these versatile lippies will seamlessly take you from office to club courtesy of their sheer yet buildable coverage. A handbag must-have, if you ask us.



The Tom Ford Lip Color Shine Collection will be available from February at www.selfridges.com and www.harrods.com