Beauty crush: YSL La Lacque Couture

Susannah Taylor 7 September 2012
LaqueCouture_vrac_1

We explore the 30 tantalising new "Y-conic" nail colours, every single one a must-have shade

There’s nothing we love more here at GTG towers than changing our nail colours daily (we count it as research). It’s the one thing we can all do to add a little shiny bit of glamour into our lives in three minutes flat – and without breaking the bank.

So imagine our excitement on discovering YSL’s new La Laque Couture range – 30 tantalising new "Y-conic" nail colours, every single one a must-have shade from the perfect coral (Corail Divin) to a suits-every-outfit pink/ grey nude (Gris Deco), a fabulous shocking fuchsia (Fuchsia Cubiste), and a zingy orange that will look beautiful with a maxi dress and thonged sandals this summer (Orange Afrique).

Our only downside is which one to choose. Decisions,decisions...

£18, www.yslbeauty.co.uk


