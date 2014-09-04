The 10 beauty products from Space NK you need to try
Space NK's top 10 must-buys
Starting out as a concept store in London’s bustling Covent Garden, Space NK was founded by Nicky Kinnaird and based upon the principle of offering a highly edited selection of the finest, most innovative products, sourced from all over the world.
Currently stocking everything from ByTerry and Laura Mercier to Chantecaille and Eve Lom, it’s no wonder that the Space NK superstore has now morphed into an internationally respected brand, with an extensive online boutique, 62 stores across the UK and Ireland and up to 22 stores in the United States.
Being the nosy types, we caught up with Head of Buying at Space NK, Catherine Bossom, to discover what the top ten products at Space NK are and what gives them their cult-like beauty crowns.
Eve Lom Cleanser
“This cleanser annihilates makeup and makes my skin feel buttery soft afterwards. It's a classic staple in my skincare routine!”
Eve Lom Cleanser, £40, buy online
Zelens Triple Action Eye Cream
“A high-tech eye cream for people who want to see and feel a difference straight away.”
Zelens Triple Action Eye Cream, £75, buy online
Sarah Chapman Overnight Facial
“Sarah Chapman’s facials are divine and this product is like a facial in a bottle. My skin always looks and feels really lovely the morning after applying this.”
Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial, £45, buy online
Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara
“It doesn't smudge or flake and makes my lashes look so good they could be false. I couldn’t recommend it enough.”
Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara, £35, buy online
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette
“The different finish and warmth of each ‘light’ in the palette is the perfect and most versatile finishing product. This sells out fast so get it while it’s in stock!”
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette, £56, buy online
Lipstick Queen Jungle Queen
“A warm orange-red that suits literally everyone. Our customers are always amazed how lifting and complementary the colour is, which is why it’s so popular.”
Lipstick Queen Jungle Queen, £20, buy online
By Terry Touche Veloutee
“A highlighter and concealer in one, this product is one of our most re-purchased. This never fails to make me look well-rested.”
By Terry Touche Veloutee, £35, buy online
NARS Laguna Bronzer
“The balance of warm and cool in this bronzer make it so wearable on so many different skin tones. It can be also be used as a great contouring product.”
NARS Laguna Bronzer, £27, buy online
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
“This hair product is really special as it gives volume, texture and is as refreshing as a dry shampoo. It smells divine too! What more could you want?"
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, £39, buy online
Diptyque Baies Candle
“The scent of your home is so important. This Diptyque candle is popular for being floral and fruity with a luxurious depth that lingers around the house.”
Diptyque Baies Candle, £20, buy online
