The 10 beauty products from Space NK you need to try

1 / 11

Space NK's top 10 must-buys

Starting out as a concept store in London’s bustling Covent Garden, Space NK was founded by Nicky Kinnaird and based upon the principle of offering a highly edited selection of the finest, most innovative products, sourced from all over the world.

Currently stocking everything from ByTerry and Laura Mercier to Chantecaille and Eve Lom, it’s no wonder that the Space NK superstore has now morphed into an internationally respected brand, with an extensive online boutique, 62 stores across the UK and Ireland and up to 22 stores in the United States.

Being the nosy types, we caught up with Head of Buying at Space NK, Catherine Bossom, to discover what the top ten products at Space NK are and what gives them their cult-like beauty crowns.

Click here for your chance to win the following ten products