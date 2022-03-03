10 ways to make your wedding a stress-free success

For many of us our wedding day will be one of the most important events of our lives - which is why it’s not surprising that it can also be one of the most stressful and chaotic to organise. Indeed, after unexpected wedding costs, dress dilemmas and floral fracas to contend with, it's no wonder some couples fantasize about eloping...

However, we’re here to help, and while we can’t guarantee a bump-free road down the aisle, we’ve reached out to Melanie Helen from wedding and event company Cranberry Blue to provide you with a collection of top tips that will help make your bridal process a smoother one.

1. Get organised

No matter how large or small the wedding may be, you can never be too organised and making a to-do list is a great place to start. Note down as many tasks and ideas that you can think of in a logical order and decide when you want to have each task completed. This will reassure you that you are making good progress when you tick things off.

2. Same page planning

Make sure you and your partner are on the same page. The day is about you as a couple so it’s really important that you are both happy with how you see the day. You both love and respect your parents and siblings, but that doesn't mean they get to vote on wedding day details. The same goes for well-meaning friends, co-workers, and anyone else who might share their thoughts. The only two whose opinions count are yours as a couple.

3. Tackle the big tasks first

It goes without saying that the key things to tick off your list first are the guest list, budget and venue/s. Once you have these sorted the fun can begin.

4. Be flexible with your dates

If you don’t have a set day or date in mind this makes it much easier with your venue search. The majority of venues can be booked up far in advance, so this will help avoid disappointment and can also have a great significant effect on the price too.

5. Consider using a singular venue

If you are looking to have a civil ceremony, then a combined venue is perfect. It means you cut out any transport logistics, which can be quite time-consuming.

6. Secure suppliers early on

It’s key to secure your photographer/videographer, hair/makeup artist and caterers as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. They often get bookings well in advance so you will need to think about this quite early on.

7. Use reliable and recommended suppliers

Selecting the right suppliers for you can be time-consuming but doing your research is key. Spend time looking at their portfolio of work and if you can set a meeting that’s even better because you can gauge a feel for them. Above all, you have to feel confident, comfortable and happy with your suppliers.

8. Don’t just tell your suppliers what you like, show them

Pinterest is amazing for showing off your ideas and inspirations, and this way you know that your ideas are coming across in the right way.

9. Delegate tasks to your wedding party on ‘the day’

This could be paying the suppliers on the day, helping the photographer gather people for group photos or simply being the main point of contact to suppliers. Either way you need to make sure that you are free to just enjoy the day.

10. Hire a planner

Wedding planning is a very time-consuming process and something that couples often underestimate. We work with you to take the stress away, while you get involved in as much or as little as you like. We ultimately create an incredible and unforgettable day for you using our expertise and experience.

To get more information about planning your big day with Melanie head to www.cranberryblue.co.uk .

